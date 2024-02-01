NBC Meteorologist Plots Return After Drunk Driving Arrest

Meteorologist Hollie Strano plans to return to the air for the first time since November on WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio. As a thank you to all of her viewers, fans, and supporters who have sent her cards and messages of support, she said on social media, "These beautiful gestures from you helped ease the shame and guilt that I continue to work through, and to my critics, I hear you and I understand."

After her crash and arrest on Thanksgiving Day, Strano pleaded guilty to a single DUI charge when she hit a utility pole while traveling 70 mph in a 35 mph zone with a blood alcohol content of 0.244, according to Cleveland Scene.

"I have been guided to a quote from Brené Brown. She defines shame as 'the intensely painful feeling or experience of believing that we are flawed and therefore unworthy of love and belonging- something we've experienced, done, or failed to do makes us unworthy of connection,'" she said. "So I will work through this with connection… to my new, sober community, to my loved ones (you each know who you are), to those of you who have shared brave stories and humbling support, I am grateful."

"For each of you that have inquired if I'm returning to work, I am. Stay tuned," Strano continued. "I am taking care of myself first and foremost and can't wait to see you."

A statement issued by WKYC GM Micki Byrnes to Cleveland.com confirmed Strano's return to the NBC affiliate station. "Yes, Hollie will be returning to WKYC sometime in the next few weeks. Her priority, and ours, is her health," she said.

This news comes after the newscaster recently posted an update on her journey of sobriety on her Facebook account. "As I've taken time over these past 60 days of different points of how I got there that night… I have learned the phrase begin again," Strano shared. "I am deeply remorseful for what happened the evening of November 23, 2023. As tragic as it was and as cliche as it may sound, I believe that had to happen to me to put me on this healing journey of sobriety and introspection."

While driving 70 mph in a 35 mph zone on Thanksgiving evening, the WKYC anchor crashed her SUV — jumping a guardrail, hitting a utility pole, taking out a fire hydrant, and flipping the vehicle — as a Cuyahoga Falls police officer backed up. Dispatch had been notified of the possibility of a drunk driver by a citizen, reported Cleveland Scene.

Strano pleaded guilty to a single operating a vehicle impaired (OVI) charge, received a yearlong license suspension, a $375 fine plus court costs, and was ordered to participate in a six-day driver intervention program by Cuyahoga Falls Mayor's Court Magistrate Alan Medvick.

"Sometimes we have to make mistakes that are so big that we can't go back," Strano added in her Facebook message. "We have to notice. I was making so many small mistakes leading up to that day. I was living in denial.

"I've embarked on a journey and I am grateful for the people that are working closely with me on my healing and recovery, and each of you. The out pouring of text messages and cards sent directly to my home. Thank you. I'll never forget and I know who each of you are. I miss you so much and l look forward to seeing you again."