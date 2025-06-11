NBC Meteorologist Making Jump to Fox Weather

After three years at Lexington, Kentucky NBC affiliate WLEX, meteorologist Bayne Froney is moving on to Fox.

Beginning Monday, Froney will serve as an on-air meteorologist at Fox Weather headquarters in New York City, Sharri Berg, president of FOX Weather, announced.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are excited to welcome Bayne to our exceptional lineup of meteorologists at Fox Weather,” Berg said. “Her commitment to forecasting accuracy and passion for weather news will be a great addition to our best-in-class weather service.”

Froney added, “I’m looking forward to working with the talented group of meteorologists at FOX Weather. I can’t wait to continue exploring my fascination with meteorology and work with some of the best in the industry.”

After graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Supply Chain Management from Arizona State University, and later earning her master’s degree in Geoscience from Mississippi State University, Froney began her career as a multimedia journalist and weekend weather anchor at Bakersfield, California ABC affiliate KERO-TV. She went on to work as a meteorologist, anchor, and multimedia journalist at KXXV-TV (ABC) in Waco, Texas before joining WLEX three years ago.

Broney’s last broadcast at WLEX was on Friday, May 30, the meteorologist penning a heartfelt farewell to the station, its viewers, and Lexington on social media.

“I love you always, Kentucky. today was my last day with LEX18 News,” she wrote. “Thank you for the memories, the love, and the encouragement throughout the past 3 years I’ll miss you, but this isn’t goodbye… it’s a see you later. As for what’s next… I can’t wait to share with you all soon!”

Broney, who told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she has already moved into her New York apartment with one of her sisters and is “excited to meet the team” at Fox Weather, was met with a round of congratulatory messages from her colleagues and WLEX viewers. Responding to the post, one person wrote, “I’m going to miss seeing you! Good luck with your next adventure!” Another added, “And Kentucky loves you back. Will miss you big. All the best.”