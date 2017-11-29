NBC Received at Least Two More Complaints Against Matt Lauer on Wednesday

After NBC announced the firing of Matt Lauer on Wednesday morning, at least two more women have come forward with allegations of misconduct.

The New York Times learned of the new allegations from a source “briefed on the network’s handling of the matter” and spoke with one of the new accusers.

The accuser, who chose to remain anonymous, was a former NBC employee who claimed Lauer called her to his office and proceeded to have sex with her in 2001.

She claimed she felt “helpless” and was afraid she would lose her job if she didn’t engage in the act. She said she was too “ashamed” of the incident to report the encounter to the network.

She told her husband (now ex-husband) about the incident at the time and also told a friend five years ago. Both parties corroborated the accuser’s account.

NBC’s human resources department has already reached out to the accuser as a part of their investigation. No details are known about the second complaint filed on Wednesday.

Lauer’s representatives did not respond to the new allegations when the Times’ reached out for comment.

NBC announced the TODAY host’s unexpected firing on Wednesday morning, leaving many of his co-workers in shock.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” NBC Chairman Andy Lack said. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Photo Credit: NBC / Zach Pagano