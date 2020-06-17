NBC Just Canceled 3 Shows, and Fans Are Not Happy

NBC unveiled its primetime schedule for the fall on Tuesday, which included a slew of returning favorites such as The Voice and Law & Order: SVU. A day before that reveal, they announced that a handful of shows would not be returning to the network including Bluff City Law, Indebted, and Sunnyside. Naturally, the news didn't exactly sit well with fans of those three shows, who took to Twitter to share how disappointed they were that the programs were canceled.

All three of the shows that NBC canceled — Bluff City Law, Indebted, and Sunnyside — only lasted for one season at the network. Bluff City Law, which starred Caitlyn McGee and Jimmy Smits, originally premiered back in September 2019 and concluded its 10-episode run on November 25. Similarly, Sunnyside, which starred Kal Penn, who also served as one of the series' creators, premiered in September. But, after experiencing low ratings, the show was pulled from the network after only a handful of episodes. As for Indebted, which starred Fran Drescher and Adam Pally, it premiered on NBC's midseason schedule in February. Like Sunnyside, Indebted dealt with low ratings throughout its run on the network.

Following the news of NBC's cancellations, fans of the three shows flocked to Twitter in order to share their disappointment over the network's choices. And while there were fans who spoke out regarding all three shows, there were plenty of Bluff City Law viewers in particular who were sad to see that the network didn't give the show another chance.