NBC Just Canceled 3 Shows, and Fans Are Not Happy
NBC unveiled its primetime schedule for the fall on Tuesday, which included a slew of returning favorites such as The Voice and Law & Order: SVU. A day before that reveal, they announced that a handful of shows would not be returning to the network including Bluff City Law, Indebted, and Sunnyside. Naturally, the news didn't exactly sit well with fans of those three shows, who took to Twitter to share how disappointed they were that the programs were canceled.
All three of the shows that NBC canceled — Bluff City Law, Indebted, and Sunnyside — only lasted for one season at the network. Bluff City Law, which starred Caitlyn McGee and Jimmy Smits, originally premiered back in September 2019 and concluded its 10-episode run on November 25. Similarly, Sunnyside, which starred Kal Penn, who also served as one of the series' creators, premiered in September. But, after experiencing low ratings, the show was pulled from the network after only a handful of episodes. As for Indebted, which starred Fran Drescher and Adam Pally, it premiered on NBC's midseason schedule in February. Like Sunnyside, Indebted dealt with low ratings throughout its run on the network.
Following the news of NBC's cancellations, fans of the three shows flocked to Twitter in order to share their disappointment over the network's choices. And while there were fans who spoke out regarding all three shows, there were plenty of Bluff City Law viewers in particular who were sad to see that the network didn't give the show another chance.
Definitely Not Happy
@nbc blows and I would rather stick my face in a fire ant hill than have to watch @NBCManifest @NBCBluffCityLaw was such an intriguing show, despite my bias as to where it was filmed. https://t.co/bjlO1Yz6M4 pic.twitter.com/0u0EbkCcdh— Matt Fletcher (@mattmcfletch) June 16, 2020
Just Give It A Chance
#BluffCityLaw should have been given a chance. Beautiful compelling storytelling. First #thevillage now this. @nbc https://t.co/DK2g42lvs0— patricia (@eukaryoticpat) June 16, 2020
Pretty Disappointed
Pumped for Manifest and dissapointed for Bluff City Law... https://t.co/z9nsaN4N2q— Cam McKinney (@CamMcKinney20) June 16, 2020
Sad
NBC renews 'Manifest,' cancels 'Indebted,' 'Bluff City Law,' and 'Sunnyside'.— ciara benedict njong (@destiniciara) June 16, 2020
I'm sad about Indebted, disappointed about Bluff City Law. 😔
It Will Be Missed
#Sunnyside is a brilliantly funny show, I wish NBC had given it a chance. @netflix maybe @kalpenn— Fiona's missing 🍏🌈 (@IcyDiamond724) June 13, 2020
Loved It
Nooo!!! Where’s #Indebted? I love that show, but kinda had a gut feeling it wouldn’t get renewed.— Busketti Head (@busketti) June 16, 2020
Can It Be Saved?
Please save @NBCIndebted! someone needs to pick this show up for another season at least! It’s got such a great cast and needs to have another season. @adampally @nbc @hulu @hbomax @NetflixIsAJoke @PrimeVideo #indebted— Blake Ruggiero (@blakeblake25x) June 16, 2020