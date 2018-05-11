NBC Cancels ‘Great News’ After 2 Seasons

It’s not good news for Great News fans.

NBC announced Friday the single-camera comedy has been cancelled after two seasons, as networks continue to kill their less popular series one-by-one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TV Line reports Great News disappointed in the ratings this season as part of NBC‘s new Will & Grace-buoyed Thursday night comedy lineup. Averaging 3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating for its sophomore run, the series, which this season featured Fey in a highly-publicized guest arc, ranked as one of broadcast TV’s lowest-rated sitcoms.

The comedy series starred Briga Heelan as cable news producer Katie Wendelson, whose life was turned upside down when her mother (Andrea Martin) scored a gig as an intern at her station. The cast also included Adam Campbell, Nicole Richie, Horatio Sanz, (creator) Tracey Wigfield and John Michael Higgins.

The announcement comes a few hours after the network cancelled freshman military drama The Brave, starring Anne Heche and Mike Vogel.

The show centered around a team of elite military operatives who execute very dangerous missions with the help of advanced surveillance techniques. They travelled all over the globe to utilize their skills in life-saving situations.

In addition to Heche and Vogel, the series also stared, Tate Ellington, Demetrius Grosse, Natacha Karam, Noah Mills, Sofia Pernas, and Hadi Tabbal.

None of the cast appear to have commented on the cancellation at this time, but the shows creator, Dean Georgaris, tweeted out, “Thanks to all of you for your support. The network called me an hour ago. They were very gracious and I’m grateful for the chance they took in putting us on the air. Sorry there won’t be more BRAVE.”

Fans flooded the creators twitter mentions with kind words after the news broke.

“Dean, you, the cast [and] crew made something special – you changed peoples lives in a real & fundamental way,” another complimented. “I don’t know that there is any higher achievement in art. I’m looking forward to covering wherever & whatever comes next for you & the uber-talented cast.”

“I’m can’t even begin to describe how heartbroken I am right now, Dean. Thank you for creating this beautiful show that touched so many hearts,” someone else said. “Sending much love to the cast and crew right now. [The Brave] will always have a huge place in my heart.”

NBC’s cancellation of The Brave comes on the heels of the network announcing that they also cancelled the action series Taken, after only two seasons. That shows was based on the Liam Neeson film series of the same name, and featured the main character, Bryan Mills in his younger years as a former Green Beret and CIA operative.