NBC Cancels Drama Series ‘The InBetween’ After 1 Season

NBC is not bringing summer series The InBetween back next year. The network announced Friday its decision to cancel the supernatural-themed procedural show after its 10-episode first season. TVLine first reported the network has no plans to bring back the show for Season 2. The show’s final episode aired back in August.

The InBetween was greenly in mid-May 2018 but did not premiere until summer 2019. The show averaged 2.6 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. It ranked last among NBC‘s summertime shows and was also the network’s only scripted show airing original episodes during the season.

The outlet writes The InBetween performed slightly better in total viewers compared to 2018’s summer scripted drama Reverie, which starred Sarah Shahi.

The series starred Harriet Dyer as a woman who uses her psychic skills to assist her father figure (Paul Blackthorne) and his Seattle PD detective partner (Justin Cornwell) solve crimes, as she also dealt with occasional visits from ghosts coming from the realm referred to in the show’s title.

The news of the cancellation comes as NBC has made some big shifts in its fall primetime lineup. The network’s three new fall series will not be moving forward to the spring after some changes, as well as filming suspensions.

Back in October, the network announced comedy series Sunnyside was being pulled off its Thursday timeslot and is now airing strictly on digital on NBC.com and Hulu. The network replaced the new series with the final season of Will & Grace, which was initially set to premiere in 2020. Will & Grace premiered two weeks ago and has already improved in the ratings in both live and delayed viewing.

Drama series Bluff City Law is also in danger of cancellation after reports surfaced filming had been suspended in Memphis after completing production on their 10th episode. The show has not been officially canceled despite the end of filming, though many fans are worried the lack of an additional episodes order is a bad sign for its chances at Season 2.

The network’s other new comedy series, Perfect Harmony, was originally set to have a shorter season due to star Bradley Whitford’ schedule. Deadline reported last month network executives are hoping the series will improve in digital viewing before making a final decision on its fate closer to the Upfronts presentation in May.

Will you miss The InBetween? The series is currently available to stream on Hulu.