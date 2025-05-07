NBC Anchor Rushed off TV Over Allergic Reaction

Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico was unexpectedly removed from NBC‘s coverage of the 151st Kentucky Derby broadcast after experiencing what he described as a “significant” allergic reaction to nuts during the prestigious horse racing event, according to a statement he later shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The incident forced an unexpected shift in the network’s coverage plans as colleague Ahmed Fareed stepped in to handle hosting duties for the remainder of the broadcast, marking a rare absence for Tirico, who was scheduled to helm the coverage for his ninth time at Churchill Downs, as reported by AP News.

“Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate @kentuckyderby. Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down,” Tirico explained in his social media message, where he also thanked the venue staff and his broadcasting colleagues for their quick response to the situation.

Network representatives confirmed that the respected sports commentator departed the iconic Louisville racetrack during the late afternoon and returned to his accommodations following the allergic episode. The severity of the reaction necessitated medical intervention, with Tirico later revealing during a May 5 appearance on TODAY that he required treatment with an EpiPen and received assistance from emergency medical technicians at the event.

“I ate something that had a nut in it and had a nut allergy, causing your throat and your nose all that stuff to kind of clog up and swell,” Tirico explained during his TODAY show appearance, adding that the reaction “affects your breathing a little bit,” which prevented him from continuing with the broadcast responsibilities.

Despite the concerning incident, Tirico assured viewers of his improved condition during his follow-up television appearance. “I feel fine. I have my coffee, watching the (TODAY) show like I do every morning,” he stated, while using the opportunity to raise awareness about food allergy safety, according to Today.com‘s coverage.

The timing of the incident coincidentally aligned with Allergy and Asthma Awareness Month, a fact Tirico mentioned after a social media user brought it to his attention. He emphasized the widespread impact of such conditions, noting that over 30 million Americans cope with food allergies, including his own son.

Tirico leveraged the unexpected spotlight on his health emergency to advocate for greater awareness and precaution regarding food allergies. He stressed the importance of thorough label reading, noting the potential hazards of cross-contamination in food preparation. “Sometimes it will say, ‘Made in a factory where nuts are present.’ You have to be really careful about that stuff,” he advised during his TODAY appearance.

His temporary replacement, Fareed, addressed viewers during the Derby broadcast to explain Tirico’s absence, assuring the audience that his colleague was “feeling fine now” but would remain sidelined for the remainder of the coverage as a precautionary measure. The race itself, which saw Sovereignty edge out favorite Journalism for the win, continued without further incident as NBC adapted to the unexpected personnel change for one of horse racing’s most-watched events of the year.