NBC Anchor Exits After 36 Years

After more than 30 years, longtime KSDK anchor Kay Quinn is stepping away from the news desk.

The St. Louis news fixture announced Thursday that she is leaving NBC St. Louis affiliate station KSDK in July to start the “next chapter” in her life and spend more time with family. Her last day on KSDK will be Friday, July 18.

“After 36 years, I am leaving KSDK. My last day will be July 18,” Quinn wrote in a message shared across her socials. “While my career at Channel 5 has meant the world to me, I’m ready and excited for the next chapter, especially the chance to spend more time with my family and to do some of the things that I have been looking forward to for a long time.”

Quinn, who was born in San Jose, California, and grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii, was inspired to chase a TV and journalism career by her father, the late Jack Quinn, a former president of the St. Louis Blues Hockey Club. A former president of the St. Louis Blues Hockey Club who spent more than 40 years in sports management, Jack friends were broadcasters and sportswriters, exposing Quinn to broadcasting and journalism at an early age, per her KSDK bio. After graduating from Maryville University in St. Louis with a degree in Communication, Quinn went on to join KSDK in 1989.

“Little did I realize when I walked in here as a freelance reporter in 1989 that it would lead to the long and gratifying career for which I am so thankful,” she said. “My almost two decades as the weekend anchor led to a long run as an anchor of weekday shows. Thanks to my years on the healthbeat, people still jokingly call me Dr. Quinn.”

Quinn began her career at KSDK as a freelance reporter and worked her way up her current position – anchor of the noon broadcast and co-anchor of the 4 p.m. newscast with Brent Solomon and Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell.

Reflecting on her more than three decades at the NBC affiliate, Quinn said “over all these years, I have made so many friends among my co- workers. It would be impossible for me to name each of you, but please know that your kindness, talent and dedication have meant more to me than I can put into words. It’s been an honor to work with you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the viewers who have supported me and have both let me into their homes and many into their hearts during all this time,” she concluded. “I will miss those relationships the most. The chance to share a few kind words with people who came to KSDK for information or to share their story, and who also found a friend in me.”

