NBC Airing ‘SNL’ Christmas Special Instead of ‘This Is Us’ Tuesday Night

NBC will be airing a special Saturday Night Live Christmas Special Tuesday night, taking over the spot usually occupied by beloved drama series This Is Us.

The family drama aired its fall finale on Nov. 27, leaving fans with several key cliffhangers to tide them over until its return in January.

After The Voice, the network will be airing A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special on 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, featuring a “star-studded collection” of the long-running variety sketch series’ best, most beloved holiday-themed sketches.

The two-hour special will also take over the spot of new medical drama New Amsterdam, which also had their fall finale last week.

This Is Us fans will not have to wait too long for the next chapter in the history of the Pearson family, as new episodes are set to return on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The fall finale of the beloved family drama left many questions for fans to think about during the long winter break. The biggest reveal came with answering the big question from the show’s flash forward storyline.

For many episodes, the series teased Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his now-adult daughter Tess getting ready to visit a mysterious “her” in what many assume to be her deathbed. The fall finale offered another clue when it showed future Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) — also alluding that she and Randall might have separated — and she announces that the family is getting together to visit Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

The circumstances of the visit, as well as many other details about the Pearson’s future lives remain to be seen. Series creators have said in the past that the future storyline is tied directly to the end of the show, however, so we should expect answers to come in slow increments.

The series also revealed the shocking realization that Jack Pearson’s brother Nicky — long rumored to have been killed during the Vietnam war — actually survived the war and teased that he might be living closer to the family than they ever imagined. The series will be introducing older Nicky as well as giving answers about what happened between him and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), later in the season.

Not all the twists during the fall finale were sad ones, however, as Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) found out they were having a baby boy. Toby also encouraged Kate to finally finish her college degree, which we can presume she will be working on when the show returns in 2019.

This Is Us will return with new episodes Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.