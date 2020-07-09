Naya Rivera Missing: 'Glee' Fans Lament That Show Is 'Cursed'

Glee fans are reflecting on the multiple tragedies to hit the former Fox show following the disappearance of Naya Rivera. Rivera, who portrayed Santana Lopez on the series, is presumed dead by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department after she went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey Wednesday afternoon. A search for the actress was expected to resume Thursday morning.

Rivera's disappearance marked just the latest tragedy to hit the cast of musical comedy-drama, which ran on Fox from 2009 until 2015. In 2013, Lea Michele's on-screen and real-life boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died at age 31 from an accidental drug and alcohol overdose. As the show was still airing, his death was written into the storyline, his character being sent off in the episode "The Quarterback."

Just two years later, in 2015, Noah "Puck" Puckerman actor Mark Salling was arrested for possession of more than 50,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography on his computers. Some showed children as young as 3 years old. He pleaded guilty in 2017, and just a month after his plea, in January of 2018, he died by suicide at age 35.

More recently, the series has been swept up in drama surrounding what occurred behind the scenes between the cast. In recent weeks and months, rumors have surfaced alleging that Michele, who played Rachel Berry, bullied those around her. The rumors surfaced as multiple members of the cast and crew came forward with allegations, with her co-star Samantha Ware last month accusing her of behaving with "traumatic microaggressions."

These back-to-back incidents have led fans to dub them the "Glee curse," something that became the topic of discussion on social media following Rivera's disappearance. As fans flocked to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers to the actress, expressing their hopes that she is found safely, many couldn't help but reflect on the tragedies that seems to shroud the series. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying.