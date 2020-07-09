Naya Rivera Missing: 'Glee' Fans Lament That Show Is 'Cursed'
Glee fans are reflecting on the multiple tragedies to hit the former Fox show following the disappearance of Naya Rivera. Rivera, who portrayed Santana Lopez on the series, is presumed dead by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department after she went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey Wednesday afternoon. A search for the actress was expected to resume Thursday morning.
Rivera's disappearance marked just the latest tragedy to hit the cast of musical comedy-drama, which ran on Fox from 2009 until 2015. In 2013, Lea Michele's on-screen and real-life boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died at age 31 from an accidental drug and alcohol overdose. As the show was still airing, his death was written into the storyline, his character being sent off in the episode "The Quarterback."
Just two years later, in 2015, Noah "Puck" Puckerman actor Mark Salling was arrested for possession of more than 50,000 images and 600 videos of child pornography on his computers. Some showed children as young as 3 years old. He pleaded guilty in 2017, and just a month after his plea, in January of 2018, he died by suicide at age 35.
More recently, the series has been swept up in drama surrounding what occurred behind the scenes between the cast. In recent weeks and months, rumors have surfaced alleging that Michele, who played Rachel Berry, bullied those around her. The rumors surfaced as multiple members of the cast and crew came forward with allegations, with her co-star Samantha Ware last month accusing her of behaving with "traumatic microaggressions."
These back-to-back incidents have led fans to dub them the "Glee curse," something that became the topic of discussion on social media following Rivera's disappearance. As fans flocked to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers to the actress, expressing their hopes that she is found safely, many couldn't help but reflect on the tragedies that seems to shroud the series. Keep scrolling to see what they are saying.
Glee is a cursed show— Buns @ Fishing (@SuperButterBuns) July 9, 2020
Holy shit. If that's true, RIP Naya Rivera. That's the third main cast death at a very young age. I feel like the Glee cast might be cursed.— Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) July 9, 2020
Is everyone on glee cursed or something?— Desiree Quinney (@DesireeQuinney5) July 9, 2020
I hope they find Miss Rivera safe, but it's not looking good.
The Glee cast have experienced an unusually high level of misfortune.— 𝐄𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 (@EvanJoanette) July 9, 2020
glee is cursed.— marie 🐨 (@egyptologist22) July 9, 2020
ok but when are we gonna discuss the curse on the Glee cast... they've had pedophiles, domestic abusers, suicides, overdoses, discrimination and now Naya is missing?? what. is. up.— mes 🕊 (@messymeslie) July 9, 2020
I just got chills! Lord, please let Naya Rivera be found safe! This #Glee curse is real!!!!! OMG!!!! pic.twitter.com/u07nNfSKse— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 9, 2020
Glee is literally cursed, it’s like the poltergeist of tv shows only worse????— ally cookie (@Pamela_Jocelyn) July 9, 2020
i know ppl are getting mad about saying there’s a glee curse but come on.... there has been a lot of dark and sad shit involving the actors on this show. there’s nothing wrong with saying it.— acab (@lovelessluver) July 9, 2020
Is the entire cast of Glee cursed?? Poor Naya 😭 I did not expect to wake up to this news today pic.twitter.com/YclJEzNPbI— J e r e m y (@_jeremyrivers) July 9, 2020
Glee is like the Poltergeist of our generation.— Travis (@travishl) July 9, 2020
We keep joking that Glee is the most cursed show in history but fuck it keeps proving to be true. It really stings whenever a former cast member from the show dies. I hope the Naya Rivera news isn’t true. I really hope it’s not. God, fuck this year.— Rendy (@Rendy_Jones) July 9, 2020
I swear the cast of Glee is cursed. Praying that she is found alive and well.— Bobby T (@Zero8880) July 9, 2020
Just heard on the news right now about Naya Rivera. Holy shit. That is so tragic... the glee cast is fucking cursed 😣😣😣— Gaby ✨ (@almostgaby) July 9, 2020