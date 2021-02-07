National Anthem: Super Bowl 2021 Garners Praise for Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan's Rendition

After H.E.R. performed a stirring rendition of "America The Beautiful," country music superstar Eric Church and Grammy-nominated singer Jazmine Sullivan sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV. It was the first time two singers performed the "Star-Spangled Banner" together since Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin at the 2006 championship in Detroit. Church and Sullivan sang without a hitch, and their performance was praised on Twitter.

Super Bowl LV will decide the NFL champion for the 2020 season, with the AFC title winners Kansas City Chiefs facing the NFC's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since the game is being played at Raymond James Stadium, this is the first time a home team is playing in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are looking for their second consecutive championship, while the Buccaneers are looking for their first since 2003. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is looking for his seventh championship and first since leaving the New England Patriots last year.

Sullivan, 33, is a 12-time Grammy nominee, with her latest coming for her song "Built for Love." Her fourth album, Heaux Tales, was released on Jan. 8 and includes the singles "Lost One," "Pick Up Your Feelings" and "Girl Like Me." Coincidentally, "Girl Like Me" features H.E.R. Church, 43, has several Grammy nominations himself. His most recent album is Desperate Man, which came out in 2018. He has a unique project coming out in April. Heart will be released on April 16, and Soul will be released on April 23. His fan club members will get exclusive access to another release, &, on April 20.