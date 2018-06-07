‘Nashville’ Teases Connie Britton’s Return in Final Episodes Promo

Nashville might be teasing the return of Connie Britton‘s Rayna James for the final episodes of the CMT drama series.

During Wednesday night’s CMT Music Awards, Nashville dropped a new trailer for its final run of episode, with a tease of what could be the first appearance of the ghost of Rayna Jaymes.

In its final seconds, the trailer focused on Deacon (Charles Esten) sitting on his bed, gazing up at a blurry figure that looked a lot like the fallen country music legend played by Britton.

It’s not clear whether or not it is actually Britton in the scene, but the promo ends with an awestruck Deacon saying, “Is this real?”

Seems like confirmation enough for us.

The cameo will likely be a hallucination or dream as Rayna was killed after a tragic car accident in season five. Given that Britton headlined the series for the first five seasons of the series, it would make sense for her to make at least one appearance before the show comes to a close.

The trailer held more than one surprise. During the clip it is revealed that Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) is pregnant and being held in South America by the cult she found herself entangled with in the first half of season 6; Deacon’s long lost father Gideon (Ronny Cox) will be introduced on the series as he reunites with his son.

Also, Scarlett (Clare Bowen) will be having a scary encounter with Sean (Jake Etheridge) and a loaded gun, and it seems as though Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Gunnar (Sam Palladio) will find themselves in a love triangle when the series returns.

At least until Avery realizes he’s going to be a father again.

Since leaving Nashville, Britton played a lead role on Fox’s 9-1-1 for one season, with creator Ryan Murphy hoping she will return as a special guest star for some episodes in the second season.

“Connie and I are talking about her coming back. Connie had just come off Nashville, and she didn’t want to do another show right away,” Murphy told Deadline of possibly bringing Britton back. “I said, ‘Well, why don’t you just do a one year deal,’ so Connie has a one-year deal, and we all knew that going in. But the show has become such a success, successes are good, and Connie and I both realize that, so we’re talking about her coming back in some capacity to season two if we can make her deal work.”

Britton’s next lead role will be alongside Eric Bana on the first season of Bravo’s new anthology series, Dirty John.

Nashville returns for its last run of episodes Thursday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.