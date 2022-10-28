'My Wife and Kids': Tisha Campbell Reunites With On-Screen Daughter Jennifer Freeman

There are so many horror stories about what reportedly happens behind the scenes on film and television productions between cast members. Oftentimes, the cast fight for equal pay, storylines centered on their characters, and more. But there are some who create a family-like environment that transcends production and lasts a lifetime. In the case of My Wife & Kids stars Tisha Campbell and Jennifer Freeman, the latter has proven to be true. The two starred as a mother-daughter duo in the ABC family sitcom for five seasons. Playing Janet and Claire Kyle respectively, the mother-daughter duo made viewers laugh and continue their close bond years after the show ended. The two recently caught up to celebrate their birthdays, which are days apart. Campbell's is Oct. 13, with Freeman's being Oct. 20.

Campbell shared a montage of photos and videos of the special night to her Instagram, captioning the post: "Still celebrating!!! But this time I gotta chance to celebrate with my tv daughter [msjenfreeman] HAPPY BIRTHDAY." Freeman commented: "Aww I love you!! So glad we got to celebrate! Happy Birthday [tishacampbellmartin]." The new podcast host followed up with a similar post of her own, captioning it to Instagram, "Celebrating life with my tv mom [tishacampbellmartin]. Happy Birthday Queen! I Love you!" Campbell responded to Freeman's post, writing, "So proud of the woman you've become happy birthday Jen." Dessert plates with cake and ice cream with "Happy Birthday Jen" and "Happy Birthday Tisha" were featured in the posts.

Brooklyn Sudano, who starred as Vanessa for two seasons on the show, committed heart eye emojis under Campbell's post. Vanessa was the teenage girlfriend turned wife of Claire's brother Junior who had a baby by the show's end. "The best ladies!" Sudano commented on Freeman's post.

Freeman has continued acting since her exit from the show but has also become a mommy influencer. She recently launched her podcast, The Be Free Podcast, and is also featured on the BET series The Black Hamptons.

Campbell recently starred alongside Neil Patrick Harris in the Netflix series Uncoupled. She also participated in the Martin reunion special for BET+.