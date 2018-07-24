‘Murphy Brown’ Revival First Photo Released

Candice Bergen recently took to Instagram to release the first cast photo of the Murphy Brown revival.

In the photo, Bergen can be seen with Faith Ford, Grant Shaud, and Joe Regalbuto, a few of her co-stars from the original series, as well as returning writer and executive producer Diane English, and series newcomer Nik Dodani (Netflix’s Atypical).

“MURPHY BROWN…together again,” Bergen wrote in a caption on the post. “Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time…”

While he is not pictured here, former Greek star Jake McDorman was recently cast as Murphy Brown‘s adult son, Avery Brown, who has been described as a “millennial journalist who is following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and has his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit.”

It is uncertain if other former Murphy Brown actors Charles Kimbrough and Lily Tomlin will make appearances in the revival. Sadly, Murphy Brown stars Pat Corley and Robert Pastorelli both passed away in the early 2000s.

Murphy Brown first aired in 1988 and quickly become one of the most acclaimed sitcoms of all-time. It is the only series to receive a score of 100 on Metacritic.

“As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate,” CBS said of the revival in a previous news release.

Classic sitcom revivals have done very well lately, with Fuller House and Will & Grace both being praised by critics and fans alike.

Maybe the most successful sitcom revival lately has been Roseanne, as the debut episode recently hit 25.04 million total viewers, as the Live+3 (people who watched the episode live, plus over the next three days) ratings lifted by 6.69 million viewers.

This beats out the original Live+3 record held by the September 2014 premiere How to Get Away with Murder, which saw a gain of 5.93 million viewers.

Interestingly, Barr recently took to Twitter to call out New York and Los Angeles for turning in the lowest ratings of her revival series.

“New York and LA-had the lowest ratings for a gender fluid child character & a Hillary supporting sister character,” Barr wrote in a now-deleted tweet, while also adding a hashtag of her own name.

According to Deadline, both cities are at the top of the TV markets and neither of them landed in the top 20 individual city ratings for the series revival’s debut.