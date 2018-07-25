‘Murphy Brown’ Revival: Everything We Know

Murphy Brown’s return to the newsroom and our TVs, is only a couple months away, and we are already excited for the return of the beloved CBS sitcom.

Fans of the classic comedy series have been counting down the days until the return of the 18-time Emmy Award-winning series, set to welcome back Candice Bergen into the sitcom world.

The series will feature the smart TV journalist, but this time in a “world of cable news, social media, fake news, and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Morning Show Feud

For the reboot, Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen) will anchor a cable morning show called “Murphy in the Morning,” and will be butting heads with the more conservative morning show, where her son will be working.

“We fully expect a lot of people are going to come to [Murphy Brown],” Kelly Kahl, CBS entertainment president reportedly said. “We felt… this could be a great piece to make this block the strongest on TV.”

Like Mother, Like Son

Murphy’s son Avery, played by Limitless star Jake McDorman, will be at the center of the rivalry between the two morning news programs.

“Avery is like any other millennial,” McDorman told Entertainment Tonight of his character. “He’s not so impressed by everything that everyone says his mom is. It’s been an honor and everybody has been really, really great and welcoming. It’s cool to join the family kind of literally, is what I’ve kind of been saying, as Avery.”

Diane English is back

Despite leaving the series after its fourth season, the show’s original creator is confirmed to write and direct the revival.

Many of your favorites are back

Actress Faith Ford, who fans will remember as Corky Sherwood is confirmed to reprise her role, and has been featured on many of the promotional photos and images from the first table-read.

Other returning stars include Joe Regalbuto, who played Frank Fontana, Grant Shaud, who played Miles Silverberg.

There is no word on whether Charles Kimbrough, Robin Thomas or Lily Tomlin will reprise their roles in a recurring role for the revival season.

Some can’t return

Robert Pastorelli, who portrayed Murphy’s lovable painter-turned-nanny Eldin Bernecky, died in 2004, and Pat Corley, the show’s bar owner Phil, in 2006.

Actress Brittany Murphy, who fans will remember as Frank’s sister, also passed away in 2009.

New Faces

Emmy Award-winning actress Tyne Daly (Cagney & Lacey) will join the cast for the revival as Phyllis, sister of deceased bar owner Phil and new friend of Murphy’s.

McDorman also joins the cast as adult Avery Brown, and Nik Dodani (Atypical) will play Pat, a social media director for the morning show.

Trending Topics

The original series was always known for inserting real political storylines and highlighting public figures as guest stars (including Katie Couric, Joan Lunden, Paula Zahn, Mary Alice Williams and Faith Daniels).

The series will continue to do this in the reboot, and fans got their first star-studded promo for the revival Wednesday.

Season 11

Back in the saddle…or rather, the newsroom! This morning, the #MurphyBrown team reunited on set for the first table read of the season!

Rather than a reboot of the original series, the revival will follow up the events of the original, 20 years later.

The 11th season will likely feature nods to the original as well, and maybe we will finally find out if Eldin finished those murals.

A shorter order

Despite the original run’s average of around 25 episodes per season, the revival will be a 13-episode series, likely due to the star’s busy schedules.

Start the Countdown

The Murphy Brown revival will join CBS’ already-strong Thursday comedy lineup, which includes The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Mom.

The series will debut its new episodes Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.