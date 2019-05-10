‘Murphy Brown’ Revival Canceled by CBS After One Season

It has been announced that the Murphy Brown revival has been canceled by CBS after only one season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will not be returning for a second season, after having been one of the most anticipated shows of the fall 2018 TV season.

Following the conclusion of its 13 episodes, there were rumors the show may be canceled after it was noted that CBS did not order any extra episodes.

At the time, it was explained by series creator Diane English that 13 episodes was all they planned to do from the very beginning. However, the fact that show did not perform well in the ratings seemed to be a telling sign of its fate.

At one point English lashed out about cancellation rumors, saying in November, “Murphy Brown fans. We are NOT CANCELED!!!!! Several entertainment sites read a mid season schedule put out by CBS that did not have our show on it and the assumption was made that we were not renewed. Our order, at our request was 13 eps. We look forward to a second season.”

Fake news. This misleading headline is what started the rumor. We have solid ratings and have been the most watched entertainment program in our time slot for the last two episodes. And congrats to Candice Bergen on her Globe nomination. //t.co/ZNuSj923ax — Diane English (@realmurphybrown) December 7, 2018

She later explained again that the show was not canceled, and pointed to what she saw as “solid ratings” as evidence that the show would possibly go on. Notably, the role did earn star Candace Bergen a Golden Globe nomination.

In the wake of the news that Murphy Brown will not be returning, fans of the show have been lamenting its cancellation.

“I loved watching Murphy Brown! I AM MAD! CBS cancelled the show!” one person tweeted.

“Well, this sucks! I had this dream that the second season was going to show Murphy and the gang covering the 2020 election. Now, it just wasn’t meant to be,” another person said.

“THEY W0ULD RATHER HAVE DUMB SH0WS 0N TV!” someone else exclaimed.

While many fans have expressed frustration over the show not returning, some have acknowledged that they anticipated it, as one fan wrote, “Not surprising with the ratings, but I wish they would have had a chance to improve where needed.”

CBS All-Access subscribers can stream the entire Murphy Brown revival series anytime.