‘Murphy Brown’ Mocks Donald Trump Tweets in Revival Premiere

Murphy Brown went after President Donald Trump and his use of Twitter during the premiere of the revival, even featuring a live show Twitter war.

It all starts the night before the first live episode of her new morning cable news program, when Murphy (Candice Bergen) and her son Avery (Jake McDorman) set up her Twitter account and she crafts her first tweet ever.

“I once went on a date with Donald Trump. He made us split the check,” she reads out loud as she types.

Stunned, Avery asks further: “You… went on a date with Trump? You never told me that.”

“Well Avery,” she says. “Some things are just too much for a child’s mind to process.”

Despite the warning from Avery not to post the tweet, Murphy sends it out and immediately starts to get attention from her claim. She then instructs Avery to leave her alone as she has gotten the hang of social media, though he warns her not to go too crazy. She is too busy celebrating getting retweeted by Elizabeth Warren to notice.

The next morning and just before the show is set to air live, Miles (Grant Shaud) tells Murphy she shouldn’t have tweeted the message, and that it went viral overnight. He is paranoid, making a joke that Russian spies might be targeting her right now.

“Did you really go on a date with Trump?” Corky (Faith Ford) asks Murphy. “Please tell me that was back when you were drinking.”

Frank (Joe Regalbuto) has a more serious question of his own: “Murph, he didn’t grab anything did he?”

“Oh, come on Frank, the guy is a lot of things, but he’s not suicidal,” Murphy responds.

During the live show, the team interrupts a discussion on climate change when Pat (Nik Dodani) announces they got a tweet from President Trump himself.

“‘Old Murphy’ doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Turbines bad. Kills all your birds. I’m against wind,” the fictional tweet from Trump reads.

The team congratulates Murphy for getting the President to give her a nickname on Twitter.

“Who’s he calling old? I’m younger than he is,” Brown snaps back. “If I had your hair, I’d be against wind too.”

He “responds” with another tweet that reads: “Nobody remembers who Old Murphy is she tries to get publicity by attacking me. Sad!”

The message sends Murphy over the edge, who then spends the majority of the scene clapping back at Trump’s tweets.

The premiere episode also included some discussions on political issues, featured Murphy’s first reaction to Trump’s election in the first scene and had a few disses for Roseanne Barr and the hosts of The View.

Murphy Brown airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.