MTV Suspends ‘Catfish’ Production Amid Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Investigation

MTV has suspended production on Catfish amid a sexual misconduct investigation into host Nev Schulman.

According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for MTV stated, “We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Currently, there are no details regarding the specifics of the allegations, and Schulman does not appear to have commented on them.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Schulman has faced intense scrutiny while working on the show, as back in 2014 he released a book titled In Real Life: Love, Lies & Identity in the Digital Age, in which is revealed a story about punching a girl, as reported by Vulture.

“I decided to photograph the school’s annual Sleaze Ball, a night of debauchery, drugs, and girls dressed primarily in lingerie,” Schulman’s story began. “While I was photographing, an individual who didn’t like that I was taking pictures attempted to tackle me and smash my camera on the ground.”

“Since the camera was attached to a strap around my neck, I found myself in a very unpleasant situation, much like a dog with a choke collar. In an effort to free myself, I punched the person and ran off; when I returned minutes later, I discovered that the short, stocky, crew-cut-styled individual that I’d fought with was a woman — a fact I hadn’t been aware of in the heat of the moment,” he went on to reveal. “The next thing I knew, I’d been arrested.”

He later added that “the case was dismissed almost immediately, but Sarah Lawrence took the opportunity to toss me out once and for all. I never even finished my junior year.”

Many criticized the MTV host for his attitude toward the incident, citing things like referring to the woman as a “short, stocky, crew-cut-styled individual” as being insensitive.

Fast forward back to 2018, Schulman now joins many other male TV personalities who have been accused of sexual misconduct, including Ryan Seacrest and Matt Lauer.

Recently, Charlie Rose came under a significant amount of scrutiny after dozens more woman came forward to accused the former news anchor of sexual harassment.

A new report details that since as far back as 1976 there have been more than 100 people who worked with Rose that claimed his inappropriate behavior had been known and brought to the attention of superiors, according to Deadline.

Allegations against Rose first surfaced publicly in November of 2017. Following the allegations of sexual misconduct that came out against the veteran interviewer, PBS decided to cancel his series, the Charlie Rose show.