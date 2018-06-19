MTV Movie and TV Awards: Michael B. Jordan Throws Major Shade at Roseanne Barr

Michael B. Jordan took a big shot at Roseanne Barr during the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Jordan was onstage accepting his “Best Villian” award for his role of Erik Killmonger in the Marvel film Black Panther when he took the jab.

The 31-year-old actor said he was “shocked” that he won due to Barr’s status as a “villain” in real life.

“I’m shocked that I won this award for ‘Best Villian,’” Jordan said. “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

#MTVAwards: @michaelb4jordan wins Best Villain for #BlackPanther saying “I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag” pic.twitter.com/DCPMQQwJxH — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 19, 2018

The joke received a lot of “oohs” from the crowd, as well as some light applause.

The MTV cameras cut to his Black Panther co-stars Chadwick Boseman and Winston Duke at at a table, and they each let out subtle “oohs” along with the majority of the audience.

Jordan then got serious to deliver his sincere thanks to Black Panther fans.

“But all seriousness, I want to thank all the fans who supported this movie,” Jordan said. “It took a lot to get into this character, so I’m just glad you guys enjoyed the role as much as I did, playing Killmonger.”

However, he did end on another comedic note, making fun of all the fans repeatedly asking Boseman to pose for the “Wakanda Forever” salute from the film.

“Y’all taking the ‘forever’ thing way too seriously,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s jab at Barr was referring to the actress’ recent controversies stemming from a racist remark she made on Twitter.

The Roseanne star said that former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett was the offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes.

Her comments resulted in ABC cancelling Roseanne and moving ahead with spinoff series without Barr.

Barr has since apologized for the remark several times and is now laying low at her home.

“I did something unforgivable so do not defend me,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

Barr has not responded to Jordan’s jab as of press time.