Morning Show Host Was Hospitalized While Taking Care of Ailing Husband

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway speaks out about her hospitalization caused by her late husband Derek Draper's battle with health issues. Garraway's latest documentary for ITV, Derek's Story, explores Draper's last few weeks, sharing emotional details about the family's struggle to get Draper the medical care he needed, reports Daily Record.

During the four-year health battle, the mother-of-two and her children, Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, cared for Draper by working multiple jobs to pay monthly costs of £16,000. Draper passed away on January 3 at the age of 56, and his illness became so intense that Garraway, 56, had to be hospitalized as well.

In addition to being physically and mentally weakened by Derek's tragic condition, the TV personality's family also suffered the Mirror reports. After her husband died in January, Garraway returned to work a few weeks later, forcing her to defend herself against online trolls blaming her for not grieving "properly."

Garraway admitted it was extremely difficult for her to accept Draper's death and that she felt the documentary should not be released. Although she resisted, she went ahead because she did not want to disappoint her supporters and, more importantly, Draper, who wanted his story told.

Draper's ongoing health battle was also chronicled in the documentaries Caring for Derek and Finding Derek, and Garraway says she wanted to convey his message of never giving up on loved ones. The documentary highlighted how much stress family caregiving can cause and revealed that Garraway had been hospitalized while caring for her ill husband, according to Daily Record.

The Good Morning Britain broadcaster's good friend expressed concern during the distressing scenes that Garraway could end up back in the hospital. According to her friend and radio producer, "Kate was on her way here, and she had pains in her chest and throw up over herself in the car. It was just that moment of 'Christ, even the woman that we thought could go on forever.'" She explained that the anchor was forced to work to pay for Draper's care, but the friend was terrified when Garraway fell ill on her way to work and had to be rushed to hospital.

The last documentary Garraway makes on Draper shows her late husband saying: "I am Derek Draper. I want people to hear my story." Aside from Draper's previous work in the political arena, the documentary discussed his early relationship with Garraway and his deteriorating health during the COVID pandemic.