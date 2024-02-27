Fox Morning Show Anchor Reportedly Exits

The anchor had been with the station for five years.

Feven Kay, a broadcaster with Fox5 Las Vegas, is reportedly no longer working at the station, per several sources as reported by Review Journal. Kay worked on Fox5 This Morning on weekdays from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Her photo and bio have been removed from the KVVU website's "Meet The Team" list of employees. When contacted for comment, she hasn't responded, and the station's News Director Tom Bell said in an e-mail the station is "unable to comment on personnel matters."

Kay's most recent report highlighted how those on the autism spectrum celebrate Valentine's Day. The report went live on Feb. 14. She was not part of the station's Super Bowl 2024 coverage. Viewers have been asking about her whereabouts.

She hasn't updated her LinkedIn page, which lists her as a current employee of Fox5. She began at the station in November 2018, previously working at KERO 23 ABC News in Bakersfield, California, where she worked for two years. Faye also had a tenure as an assignment editor at KTLA in Los Angeles from June 2012 to July 2016.

Her last Instagram post is from December 2023, which celebrates the release of her father from the hospital. She revealed in the post that the family recently discovered her father had been diagnosed with cancer. Her page still lists her employer as Fox5.

She made national news in 2021 after being arrested for reckless driving. The Las Vegas-Review reports that she was found passed out behind the wheel of her car and naked and asleep at 7:30 a.m.

She told police she didn't remember how she got to the location and stumbled out of her car. Officers claimed they smelled alcohol coming from her, but she declined to submit her blood.

She later said in a statement to the news station: "Many of you have noticed I've been off air for a few weeks. As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this and I will continue learning."