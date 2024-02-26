Morning Show Anchor Gets Teary-Eyed as Co-Anchors Surprise Him on His Last Day

This is one of those special moments you can't help but smile over.

It was a very emotional goodbye for morning host Ben Shepard when he finished his last-ever show to close out the week. The Good Morning Britain host fought back tears as his co-hosts showered him with praise and looked back over great memories.

Shepard has spent a decade manning the helm of Good Morning Britain with friend Kate Garraway, making his way to ITV's This Morning to become the new permanent host with Cat Deeley. The pair will replace the departed Phillip Schoefield and Holly Willoughby after their controversial and dramatic exit.

The Good Morning Britain host was far from any controversy, starting alongside his co-host and tearing up over a montage of his best moments with colleagues and others wishing him the best. This includes his favorite soccer stars from West Ham United: Carlton Cole and Mark Noble.

But the real emotional moment came at the end of the episode when Shepard's co-hosts and co-workers came to the studio to surprise and wish him well. Susanna Reid, Alex Beresford, Dr. Amir Khan, and many others rushed to the studio for the treat.

"I'll be right next door! I'll see you all and I'll be able to stay up a little bit longer! I can do an all-nighter with Laura [Tobin]!" Shepard joked with his co-hosts. "The alarm going off has never been anything I've enjoyed but what I have known is that as soon as I get in here I'm going to be surrounded by you brilliant, incredible, gorgeous, talented, challenging, chaotic, annoying, fabulous people who make me better what I do.

"'It's not lost on me that I wouldn't be able to do if you lot weren't amazing and hadn't been such fabulous friends and brilliant colleagues," he concluded. The show shared the entire tribute on YouTube, so enjoy and let a little smile hit your face.