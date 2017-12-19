TV Ratings: Ellen DeGeneres’ Game Show Receives Strong Following After ‘The Voice’

Ellen DeGeneres has plenty to dance about following the preview special of her game show Ellen’s Game of Games.

The preview on NBC Monday night scored a 1.7 rating in the key demo and nabbed 7.4 million viewers, making it the highest-rated non-sports program during that time slot in over a year. But it still couldn’t beat out the network’s other major winner of the night, The Voice, which premiered its performance finale just before the game show, garnering a 2.0 rating and 10.9 million viewers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elsewhere on TV, ABC‘s back-to-back episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight finale earned a 1.0 rating and 4.6 million viewers. Following it at the 10 o’clock hour, the network’s special The Year in Memoriam 2017 received a 0.9 rating and 5.1 million viewers.

On CBS, Kevin Can Wait (1.1/4.6 mil), Man With a Plan (0.9/5.5 mil), Superior Donuts (0.8/5 mil), 9JKL (0.7/4.3 mil) and Scorpion (0.8/5.3 mil) earned the network third place for overall ratings and second place for average total viewers.