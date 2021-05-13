'Mom' Series Finale: Will Anna Faris Return?

✖

CBS' hit sitcom Mom is officially coming to an end on Thursday with its Season 8 finale. After the network confirmed in February the beloved sitcom would be ending after its currently-airing eighth season, one question has continued to linger on fans' minds: will Anna Faris return in the season finale? Now, they have their answer.

Faris joined the series at its inception back in 2013, starring alongside Allison Janney as mother-daughter duo Bonnie and Christy Plunkett. The duo had been at the very center of the series, which told Christy's story as a single mother who decides to restart her life in Napa, California, after dealing with her battle with alcoholism and drug abuse. Fans of the show were left shocked, however, when Faris exited the series just ahead of the Season 8 premiere, stating that "while my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family." Ever since, fans have wondered if Farris could reprise her role. According to Variety, who spoke to executive producer Chuck Lorre, Faris will not return in the series finale, as her onscreen counterpart's "journey was made complete offscreen" in the Season 8 premiere when it was revealed Christy moved to Washington to pursue a legal career.

Instead, Lorre teased that the season finale will have a message about "hope and redemption" as it focuses on Bonnie receiving a new perspective on her sobriety after she is dealt some "difficult" news. The finale, titled "My Kinda People and the Big To-Do," will also focuses on other characters as it celebrates how far they have come, such as Jill, who recently learned she is pregnant. Teasing the episode, Lorre said there "will be developments that our audience will be excited," while also admitting that "there are also some things that are less than ideal. That's just how life is. We know our characters can get through anything because they’re together and they have each other."

"From the very beginning to the final episode the show is about hope — that there's hope," Lorre said of the series finale. "Recovery from alcohol and drug addiction is possible. And not only possible, it can be a joyful and communal experience. We knew going in eight years ago that's what the show was about. I think that will be loud and clear in the finale as well."

Mom airs its series finale on Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

