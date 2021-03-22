'Mom' Series Finale: Season 8 Finale Date Revealed

✖

CBS' hit sitcom Mom is coming to an end, and fans are now just weeks away from the finale. With the show currently in its eighth and final season, the countdown is officially on to the final episode of the Alison Janney-starring series, with CBS this week announcing the Mom series finale date.

According to the network, Mom will air its 30-minute final episode on Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will be preceded by the Season 4 finale of Young Sheldon at 8 p.m. ET and followed by the Season 1 finale of freshmen sitcom B Positive at 9:30 p.m. ET. That same week will also see the season finale of Blue Bloods, which will air a two-hour Season 11 finale on Friday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET. At this time, details of Mom's series finale, including if former series star Anna Faris may make a brief return, are unclear.

Initially premiering on CBS in 2013, Mom follows mother-daughter duo Bonnie and Chrisy Plunkett. The series tells Christy's story, a single mother who decides to restart her life in Napa, California, after dealing with her battle with alcoholism and drug abuse. She rekindles her relationship with her mother, Bonnie, who is also a recovering addict. While the series has remained a ratings performer and an anchor of CBS' Thursday comedy block, it was announced in February 2020 the series would be ending with its currently airing eighth season. Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement that "Mom has touched people’s lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch. Mom redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series."

The exact reasoning for the series' cancellation remains unclear. Appearing on The Late Late Show in March, Janney suggested that it likely came down to money. She told host James Corden that "there are so many reasons behind it — most of them probably money." Janney, who also said she wishes they "had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending," revealed at the time that producer Chuck Lorre is "writing the final episode, and we're right now filming the third-to-last episode." She added that amid filming the final episodes, she is "having a lot of moments where I'm just standing on set and taking it in, and looking at all the faces I’ve looked at for eight years. All of a sudden, it's gone. And no matter how much I prepare myself for it, I know I'm going to be just tears, buckets of tears, because it's just been so incredible."

New episodes of Mom air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The Season 8 finale, which will also serve as the series finale, is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 13.