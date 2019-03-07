‘Modern Family,’ ‘The Goldbergs’ Not on Tonight, ABC Airing ‘American Idol’ Instead

ABC’s Comedy Wednesdays is taking a week off to make room for a new episode of American Idol.

The musical competition series will air its second “Auditions” episode starting at 7 p.m. ET as the show heads to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Louisville, Kentucky; and Los Angeles, California, to search for America’s next superstar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An official description for the emotional installment teases that the episode will feature “two of the most powerful auditions in Idol history, one bringing the judges to tears and the other leaving them speechless.”

The special airing of the reality competition series, which usually airs Sundays and Mondays, will take over the time slots typically occupied by The Goldbergs, spinoff series Schooled, beloved series Modern Family and new series Single Parents.

Unlike the Tuesday comedy shows, which were on break this week and will be off next week because of The Bachelor season finale, Wednesdays comedies will all be back with new episodes on March 13.

The Goldbergs returns with “The Beverly Goldberg Cookbook.” An official synopsis for the episode released by ABC reads: “Beverly and Adam team up to do a mother-son cooking show on public access television; and when Barry ruins the one college letter of recommendation he is able to get, Murray must step in to help.”

The show will be followed by a new episode of Schooled, the Goldbergs spinoff series set in the 90s.

In “Lainey and Erica’s High School Reunion,” Lainey attempts to hide her job as a teacher from her old classmates while her high school reunion is being held at William Penn, by pulling a “Romy and Michele” lie with the help of Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) and CB.”

The episode will also see Mellor deal with a difficult situation when he finds out that a star alum, Ruben Amaro Jr. (Niko Guardado), sees Glascott as more of a mentor than Mellor.

Modern Family will be heading into “The Wild,” as Mitch, Cam and Phil crash Jay’s annual hiking trip to find an elusive bald eagle after Gloria asks them to keep an eye on him. Back at home, Gloria, Alex, Claire and Haley get together to plan her baby shower.

Single Parents will return with a special Bachelor crossover episode the will bring host Chris Harrison to the show to give some much-needed advice to Poppy and Angie.

Will also is set for an eventful episode as he will save a kid from a playground injury, and Douglas tries to get him to take advantage of his newfound popularity to pick up women.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Schooled at 8:30 p.m., Modern Family at 9 p.m. ET and Single Parents at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.