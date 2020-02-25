‘Modern Family’ Stars Share Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Their Last Day on Set

The Modern Family series finale is coming up fast, and the cast is already feeling emotional. With filming winding down in recent weeks, the actors who have played the Dunphys and Pritchetts for the last decade have shared some heartfelt social media tributes to their time together.

Modern Family is in the waning days of its final season, and the end is going to hit hard. According to Ariel Winter, they filmed the final scene of the show on Friday, Feb. 21, and it was a tough shoot to get through.

Fans will not see that finale for themselves until Wednesday, April 8, when Modern Family Season 11 — and the show as a whole — comes to an end. Before then, there is one more regular episode to see, and then a long wait for the finale.

Still, fans have gotten a good impression of the emotional state of the actors through their social media posts in recent weeks. From the child stars who grew up on the set to the adults who were established when it began, all of them have a special place in their heart for Modern Family.

The show has already begun wrapping up some long-standing arcs as well. This season, the characters were faced with the very real possibility that one or all of their interconnected family unit would move away from California and separate from the herd. One by one, those cliffhangers are being resolved.

At the same time, the characters themselves have gotten some satisfying conclusions as well. Last week we saw the family patriarch Jay Pritchett getting emotionally vulnerable — admittedly, with the help of some pharmaceutical aids — and he even admitted that he has a fondness for Phil.

The farewells off-screen have been no less emotional. Here is a look at how the Modern Family cast is commemorating their time on the show.

Nolan Gould

Nolan Gould — who plays Luke Dunphy — began the goodbyes at the beginning of the month, when the final Modern Family promotional poster was released. He joked that he was “not crying,” just “sweating through [his] eyeballs” when he saw the promo.

Sofia Vergara

View this post on Instagram What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 21, 2020 at 9:59pm PST

Sofia Vergara (Gloria Pritchett) has shared many tributes to Modern Family cast and crew in the last month, from candid photos and videos to throwback shots and promotional material. Perhaps the most impactful of all, however, were videos of the cast and crew hanging out and saying goodbye to each other on Friday, after the series wrap.

Rico Rodriguez

The actor behind Manny, Rico Rodriguez, shared many Modern Family tributes as well, one of the most impactful being a set of photos and videos from the cast’s last table-read together. Out of costume, the cast’s real-life dynamic came through clearly, even for fans.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson looked sentimental in this photo of him in Mitchell’s emptied out house. The actor thanked fans for keeping the series going for so long, but he was still sad to say goodbye.

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter said goodbye to her trailer, goodbye to her co-stars and goodbye to Alex Dunphy in her Instagram post on Friday. Fans wondered what will be next for the actress — one of the series’ break-out stars in the younger generation.

Aubrey Anderson Emmons

Aubrey Anderson Emmons posed for photos with everyone, from her huge cast of co-stars to the hair, makeup and wardrobe team that got her into character as Lily for the last few years. The actress admitted that it was hard to get across the emotions of leaving the series behind.

Sarah Hyland

View this post on Instagram 11 years. 250 episodes. 1 Modern Family. 💕 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:42pm PST

Sarah Hyland’s photos from the final day of filming could have been regular old family photos to anyone who did not know the show, and that made them even more heartbreaking. The actress ended her farewell with a picture of herself alone in the Dunphy family kitchen, where so many of her biggest moments have happened on the series.

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet could not decide which song to send off Modern Family with on Friday, so he used two in an aerial video of the cast and crew gathered outside of their studio. The clip had a heartbreaking finality to it, but it also highlighted the massive undertaking of a show on this scale.



Modern Family‘s series finale airs on Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. ET.