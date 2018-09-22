‘Modern Family’ Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Shares Sneak Peek at Season 10

Modern Family always goes all out with Halloween episodes, and the 10th season’s installment will be particularly royal.

A day after photos leaked of star Eric Stonestreet dressed as Duchess Meghan Markle for an upcoming episode of the series, Jesse Tyler Ferguson took the opportunity to tease his and his on-screen husband’s Prince Charles and Meghan Markle inspired costumes on Instagram.

“Well…the paparazzi already spilled this on the internet so…here’s a little thing you get to look forward to on Season 10 of [Modern Family]. New episodes start Wednesday September 26,” Ferguson wrote on the Instagram caption, as first reported by The Wrap, along with the hashtag for Harry and Meghan.

In photos first leaked earlier this week, Stonestreet is seen in character as Cam dressed as Meghan during her recent outing at Trooping the Colour, showing the actor wearing a replica of Markle’s pink Carolina Herrera ensemble.

Stonestreet can also be seen wearing a flawless brunette wig to complete his drag look. The photo also showed Ty Burrell’s Phil Dunphy next to Cam wearing a fly costume.

Not much is known of the upcoming tenth season of the beloved ABC comedy, though as the last season in a multi-year pickup order from the network, the show could be coming to an end.

However, a recent report by Deadline says ABC and Modern Family producers 20th Century Fox TV are reportedly currently in talks for the show to return for an eleventh and final season during the 2019-2020 season.

Before then the comedy will be heading into some dramatic territory in its upcoming season, with co-creator Christopher Lloyd recently teasing a major character will die in season 10.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season. We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it,” Lloyd said in early September, including that the death “will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

Series star Sarah Hyland recently opened up how the one character she would not be O.K. with dying during the season.

“I hope it’s not the dog,” she said.

“Fans of the show, if the dog dies, I leave,” Hyland added, saying she would rather see “anyone” die before Stella.

Co-star Julie Bowen also opened up on the dramatic development, revealing that with the cast currently working on episode five of the new season they still have not filmed the coming death.

Whoever it turns out to be, we can expect for it to change Modern Family forever. The series returns for its new season on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.