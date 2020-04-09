‘Modern Family’ Series Finale Featured Surprise Cameo From Mega Star, and Fans Flipped

Modern Family aired its series finale on Wednesday night, and the episode featured a surprise cameo from a mega star that had fans flipping out. While saying goodbye to the beloved cast, viewers got to see actress Elizabeth Banks as Sal one last time. Banks first turned up as the hard-partying friend of Cameron and Mitchell in Season 1, going on to appear in a total of eight episodes, including the two-part finale.

Taking to Twitter, Banks shared a clip from one of her guest starring appearances on Modern Family. She also spoke out about the show’s “bittersweet” ending, explaining that she is not just a recurring character, but also a fan herself. She also sent out a special thank you to her on-screen friends “for always” being there for Sal. The post has since garnered a lot of replies, with Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell) tweeting back, “You should have won an Emmy for this scene.”

We love Sal! Thanks for being a part of our #ModernFamily! 😍🧡 — Modern Family (@ModernFam) April 8, 2020

Many fans of the show who were excited to see Sal return have also commented on Banks’ post. “Sal is ace!!” one fan exclaimed, then suggesting, “Sal and Pepper spin off anyone??” Scroll down to see more reactions to Banks’ big finale cameo!

Loved Sal! The Yoko line still makes ROTFLOL! — Van Damn (@vrichmd) April 8, 2020

That clip should be in every acting school in America! — Dwayne Todd (@DwayneTodd3) April 8, 2020

This episode is my favorite! — しゃっく (@Pratt_Evans_shk) April 8, 2020

Elizabeth Banks you are SO funny. So good. Much admired — Michael Engel (@Michaelengel55) April 8, 2020

I love Sal. ❤ — Tanya Tvrdik (@tanyart91) April 8, 2020

Did you even have to think about accepting that hilarious role? Sal was such a fun character! 🤣 — Kritter (@karit25) April 9, 2020

Thank you for the last eleven years. Miss you all already. — Roland D (@RolandD13) April 9, 2020

Sal was such a blast. Love that character — in exile for the good of the country (@kid_prairie) April 9, 2020

I will leave my porch light on for you. Please show up unannounced anytime❤️Best sitcom ever. Congrats. — Steve Nicholson (@SteveNi12137458) April 9, 2020

Two of my favourite things coming together. Thank you 🙏 — dseyRFC ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@dsey75) April 9, 2020

Loved Sal! You played her so incredibly well! Gonna miss MF and it’s cast of characters so much! The writers were incredible, and the cast could not have been better! Every single one of them! — Gibby716 (@gibby716) April 9, 2020

I love Sal episodes lol — Christian Philip (@ToxicRomance25) April 8, 2020

Oh man Sal was one of the best characters on the show and def didn’t get enough camera time. Thank you so much for the funny ass memories 🥳🥂🍷🥃🍸🍹 — Nygiant0985 (@NyGiant8503) April 9, 2020

We will miss you all! — Becky Gould #25thAmendmentNow (@BeckyGo87121452) April 8, 2020

Sal and Lilly’s banter is always great! — chris snyder (@chrissn76018638) April 8, 2020

Thank you for your portrayal of this wonderful character. You have been by far my favorite guest star over the years. Wishing the 🏳️‍🌈 community had more friends and allies like Sal. — Steven L Nicholson (@StevenLNichols2) April 9, 2020

You’re a great comedic actor — Eric Coggin (@Cogginman1) April 8, 2020

The scene with Lily after your wedding is my favorite scene of all time. “I’ll go to the next one.” — Victory or Death 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) April 9, 2020

Would have been funny if Cam commented on the stain by saying “it’s only bbq sauce”. Wet hot forever — Big Lew (@blewis0001) April 9, 2020

I have never watched but my son was a big fan. He passed away 2 weeks ago and I’m going to watch the finale for him. — priscillaupstate (@PslHochi) April 8, 2020