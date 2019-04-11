‘Modern Family’ Makes Andy Reference During Wedding Episode

Modern Family poked fun at the Dylan versus Andy debate among fans during the big wedding episode.

The ABC family comedy series’ latest episode, titled “Can’t Elope” saw the Pritchett-Dunphy clan, as well as some notable guest stars, come together at Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil’s (Ty Burrell) house to celebrate Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan’s (Reid Ewing) impromptu wedding.

The chaotic last-minute ceremony featured many hilarious moments, including Alex (Ariel Winter) and her boyfriend (Jimmy Tatro) acting as the band for the wedding with only a cello and bagpipes, the return of Dylan’s mom (Rachel Bay Jones) to fight to officiate the wedding in Phil’s place and Luke (Nolan Gould) inviting a random Twitter date to the special occasion.

One of the highlights of the episode came in the middle of the failed ceremony, when Phil’s dad Frank (Fred Willard) said hello to the bride and groom via FaceTime and accidentally brought up a debate among fans in the process.

“Let me see the happy couple,” Frank said as the iPad approached Haley and Dylan.

“Congratulations Haley. Congratulations Andy!” He said, leaving everyone feeling uncomfortable at his mistake.

The comment comes as a likely nod to many Modern Family fans who have complained on social media about wishing that Haley’s ex-boyfriend Andy (Adam DeVine) had been the show’s endgame plans for the eldest daughter of Claire and Phil.

Fans took notice of the hilarious reference to Andy and shared their desires to see Andy again on Twitter.

“ANDY. That line was like a knife to the heart,” one user wrote adding four crying emojis.

“Best worst wedding ever,” another person commented.

“uh Frank that isn’t Andy it’s Dylan,” another user noted.

“Fred Willard’s “Congratulations Andy” killed me lmfao,” a fourth user wondered.

The series last checked in on the beloved guest star in Season 9, at the same time as it reintroduced Dylan into the series.

After Haley found herself at the hospital due to a failed chemical test at her old job, the doctors called her emergency contact person and it turned out to be Andy.

At the time, Andy revealed he was happy and dating someone new at his new home in Utah and wished her well before they were interrupted by Dylan and another one of Haley’s suitors’ arrivals.

While the latest episode also came with a false alarm on Haley’s babies’ arrivals, Modern Family fans will have to wait a few weeks before meeting her twins, though it is likely it will happen before the end on Season 10 in May.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.