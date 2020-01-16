‘Modern Family’ Kills off Major Character Ahead of Series Finale

In a move that is sure to come as a shock to fans everywhere, it’s been revealed that Modern Family has killed off a major character ahead of the series finale. Previously it was revealed that DeDe Pritchett (played by Shelley Long), who was the ex-wife of Jay (Ed O’Neill) and the biological mother to Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), was killed off. In Season 10 of the series, the character was revealed to have died in her sleep. Now, the show has lost another beloved character to death.

Please Note: Modern Family Season 11 Spoilers Below

On Wednesday’s episode of the ABC sitcom, fans had to say goodbye to Frank Dunphy (played by Fred Willard), who was father to Phil (Ty Burrell).

We are looking forward to some Father Son bonding time when @Fred_Willard returns to #ModernFamily tonight at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/KTJJKtU7Nh — Modern Family (@ModernFam) January 15, 2020

Frank’s death played out off-screen, but was referred to when Phil was shown giving a eulogy at a memorial service in Frank’s memory. “Don’t miss a chance to let the people you appreciate know that,” he said.

Many fans of the show have since been commenting on the surprising and sad death of Frank, with social media being flooded by viewers who were impacted by the loss.

Woah. Was not ready for that. #ModernFamily pic.twitter.com/92ijLXJwyv — joe Babu Frik schiavi (@ScoundrelPrez) January 16, 2020

“Modern Family just gut punched me in the feels,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote, “No [oh my God] he died!! It was their last day together.”

“I was NOT expecting #ModernFamily to make my cry in the club rn,” someone else quipped, with a fourth viewer adding, “

“This current season of Modern Family is looking ways to make me cry [laugh my a— off],” a fan shared, as one other person lamented, “I was so not ready for this latest Modern Family episode.”

“Modern Family season 11 episode 11 why are you hurting me like that?” a viewer asked. “Modern Family shouldn’t make me cry as much as it does,” one more fan said.

While the show still has a number of episodes left until it ends, the official air date for the series finale was recently revealed as being Wednesday, April 8. Until then, Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

