‘Modern Family’ Fans Angry at Possible Haley and Dylan Reconciliation

Modern Family seems to be leading Hailey and Dylan back together after all these years, and fans are not happy about it.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode, titled “Kiss and Tell,” Haley (Sarah Hyland) struggles with guilt after her kiss with Dylan (Reid Ewing) happening on the same day as she and Arvin (Chris Geere) said “I Love You” before he left for a business trip.

Haley admits to her uncles Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) that she kissed Dylan.

“I don’t know why I did it, but I feel awful. It meant nothing… should I tell him” She said asking about Arvin, Cam and Mitch disagree about whether she should do it or not.

Later, Claire (Julie Bowen) attempts to get Haley into cluing her in on her troubles, but it ends up in a fight. After the family finds out and they split their vote on whether she should tell Arvin, she decides to tell him.

Hayley did the right thing by telling Arvin the truth.#ModernFamily — S Delcarmen (@Tvchica) October 4, 2018

But when the conversation keeps getting breaking up she ends up yelling it at him. He doesn’t know how he feels about the situation and he hangs up on her.

Later, Haley decides to go find Dylan and clear things up with him so she can move on. But when she arrives at his apartment, she tells him that the kiss was a mistake. He says he’s not ready to move on from her and that he loves her, and will continue to make himself better until he deserves her. Later, she tells the camera that she is in love with two people.

Fans of the beloved comedy series, who had already expressed dissatisfaction on the couple coming back into the picture during the premiere and in the season 9 finale, took to Twitter to slam Haley and Dylan potentially finding their way back to each other.

Haley better not end up with Dylan!!!! She belongs with ANDY!!!!!! #ModernFamily — 🌸 Nessa 🌸 (@nessaswift23) October 4, 2018

“No. Just no. Dylan should NOT end up with Haley. No,” one user wrote.

Haley kissed Dylan during the season premiere after she confronted him for supposedly trying to manipulate her into rethinking her relationship with Arwin.

After he admits that he got a divorce, and says that maybe if she’s rethinking her relationship and going out of her way to see Dylan, maybe she is the one that’s interested in getting back together.

Dylan first reappeared in Haley’s life during the season nine finale when she was visited by all of her past ex-boyfriends in the hospital.

Some fans, who understood the series might be looking at Haley and Dylan as the endgame couple given that Modern Family might end with season 10, or a possible 11th season, instead suggested they bring back Adam DeVine’s Andy so they could get back together.

I can’t believe that out of all the old boyfriends Hayley is going back to, we have to deal with Dylan and not Andy. #ModernFamily — V Donovan (@coolbeans4_) October 4, 2018

Dylan is NOT the ex-boyfriend I wanted Haley to get back together with,” another user wrote.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

