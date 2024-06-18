'Modern Family' Cast Reunites in Hilarious New Commercial

More than four years after the hit ABC sitcom came to an end, the cast of Modern Family recently reunited for an all-new project. Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reprised their roles as Phil Dunphy, Claire Dunphy, Cam Tucker, and Mitchell Pritchett to poke fun at group chats in a new commercial for WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta.

The ad, released Monday, shows the four stars back in the Dunphy household to "address America's blue and green bubble" messaging divide, according to a press release, per PEOPLE. When Haley (Sarah Hyland) sends a picture, a great debate is started when Mitchell enters the room saying, "Oh let me see," prompting Phil to tell him to check "the group chat."

"You started a family chat without me? Shame!" Mitch utters his iconic line from the sitcom before Cam tells him, "it's not you! It's just your new phone." Claire goes on to explain, "Blurry photos, weird likes." A painter listening in through the window then recommends that the family tries WhatsApp, a "seamless and private" messaging service.

Later, at the Pritchett-Tucker residence, Cam and Mitchell are seen scrolling on their phones and reacting to the selfies Claire shared to the group's new WhatsApp chat before bed. Mitchell admits that while "this is fun," he "still can't believe you cut me out!" Cam, gesturing to the phone before placing a hand over his heart, tells him, "we may have cut you from here. Never from here."

The commercial comes just a few weeks after Ferguson sparked rumors of a Modern Family reunion when he shared a photo from the set of the sitcom on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Haven't seen this view in a while." The actor declined to comment on the image or the rumors of a reboot when asked about it on The Talk a short while later.

Created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan, Modern Family followed the lives of three diverse family set-ups, interrelated through their patriarch, Jay Pritchett, living in suburban Los Angeles. Along with Burrell, Bowen, Stonestreet, and Ferguson, the hit sitcom starred Ed O'Neill, Sofía Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winters, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire, and Reid Ewing. The series ran for 11 seasons and 250 episodes from 2009 to 2020.