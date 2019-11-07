‘Modern Family’ Stars Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland Reveal ‘Shining’ Video Together

Modern Family stars Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter tried to remake a classic scene from the horror film The Shining on Hyland’s Instagram, but it didn’t go as planned. The two wore matching coats and looked into the camera to say the famous line, “Come play with us, Danny.” Only Winter accidentally said “daddy” instead of “Danny.”

“Did you say ‘daddy’?!” Hyland asked Winter.

“Yeah, that’s what you said,” Winter responded.

“‘Danny’!” she replied.

“You said ‘daddy’!” Winter said.

“You haven’t seen The Shining?” Hyland asked.

“Oh. I f—ing forgot that,” Winter said. “That’s what I said earlier! Are we making a different movie!?”

Both cracked up laughing, and Winter responded in the comments, “I was confused [as f—] but I went with what I thought you said.”

“Just so happy you misheard me so we could get this gem of a video,” Hyland replied back to Winter.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays their uncle Mitch on Modern Family, loved it. “This is making me howl!!!!!” he said.

Fans seem to love the blooper as well. “I’m legit crying at how hilarious this is. You ladies are too funny,” one wrote.

“That’s how you know she’s a ride or die. Like, [I don’t know] why we’re saying daddy but alright, let’s do this,” another commented.

Screenwriter Emily V. Gordon wrote, “This should win an Emmy. And a Tony,” to which Hyland replied, “Hahaha submitting now.”

It’s been a big fall for Hyland already. Two weekends ago, she celebrated her engagement to her boyfriend Wells Adams at a party with friends and family. Their wedding date has not yet been announced.

They also recently celebrated two years of being together, and wrote heartfelt messages to each other on their Instagram accounts.

“Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend,” Hyland wrote on her post to Adams. “This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you. You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can’t wait to marry you [Wells Adams], Happy two years baby.”