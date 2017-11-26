Here’s What Time Miss Universe Starts, What Channel It’s On

The 2017 Miss Universe pageant will air on Fox at 7 p.m. ET, live from The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. This year’s competition is the biggest in its 66-year history, with 92 contestants vying for the tiara, a New York City apartment and a year-long salary.

As Newsweek points out, there will be performances from former Black-Eyed Peas singer Fergie and “Fight Song” singer Rachel Platten. The judges are America’s Next Top Model judge Jay Manuel, YouTube star Leele Pons and 1998 Miss Universe winner Wendy Fitzwilliam of Trinidad & Tobago.

Steve Harvey is also hosting for the third time, despite his infamous 2015 slip-up, when he announced the wrong winner before correcting himself.

The U.S. contestant is Kara McCullough, from Washington D.C. It’s the second consecutive year a D.C. resident is representing the U.S. She will try to be the first U.S. winner since Olivia Culpo in 2012.

Sarah Idan, the first Iraqi contestant since 1972, is also competing for the Miss Universe title.

Last year’s winner was Iris Mittenaere, of France. She will be at the pageant to personally hand off the crown to the new winner.

The Miss Universe Pageant previously aired on NBC and Univision when the Miss Universe Organization was owned by future President Donald Trump. However, after Trump’s comments about illegal immigrants and Mexicans during his presidential campaign kickoff speech, the networks severed their ties to the organization. Trump then bought NBC’s half of the company and sold it to WME/IMG, which owns it today. Fox became the official broadcasting partner in October 2015.