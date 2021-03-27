Is Miley Cyrus Dating UK Rocker Yungblud?

✖

Miley Cyrus might have a new man in her life. The "Wrecking Ball" singer was seen at the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles on Thursday night with a small group of friends, including British pop-punk singer Yungblud, who was previously linked to Halsey. Real name Dominic Richard Harrison, Yungblud was seen drinking and getting close to Cyrus over the course of the night. "She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life," an eyewitness told E! News.

"There was a vibe between them and they didn't take their eyes off of each other," the source said, noting that there was some intimate touching. "It definitely looked like something is going on between them." A source close to Cyrus claimed that she was partying a lot and was "definitely going through a phase right now."

"She is all about having fun right now," the source revealed to E! News. "She has been writing a lot of music and has been getting inspiration from collaborating with her friends and being her true free-spirited self." Despite the flirtiness, E! News' source assured them that they were nothing serious. "Miley and Yungblud were definitely flirting with each other, but they are not dating," the source explained. "It was just a fun night out with friends, but there is definitely chemistry there."

This level of partying is a bit of a change of tune for Cyrus, who was on Howard Stern's show advocating for people to stay home and practice quarantine-level safe sex. "I do a lot of FaceTime sex," she told Stern in December. "It's the safest sex." Cyrus claims that she's "not getting COVID," and that dating during a pandemic has been "really interesting and challenging."

"I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people," Cyrus told Stern. "It’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f----- up." Cyrus split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 and followed that major break up with a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. She then dated Australian musician Cody Simpson for ten months.