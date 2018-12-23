NBC’s ‘Midnight, Texas’ Attracted Season-High Ratings Ahead of Cancellation

On the same night Midnight, Texas was cancelled, the supernatural drama earned a season-high number of viewers Friday night.

The penultimate episode of the show’s second and final season drew 2.6 million viewers at 8 p.m. ET, reports TV By The Numbers, citing also season-high numbers in audiences. The show also stayed even in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.4 rating.

A few hours after the episode, titled “Patience Is A Virtue,” aired, the series was cancelled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Universal Television is shopping the show to other outlets to see if there is interest in keeping it alive.

The series is based on Charlaine Harris’ book series of the same name and developed for television by Monica Owusu-Breen. Its ensemble cast was headlined by Francois Arnaud, Arielle Kebbel, Peter Mensah, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Jason Lewis, Sarah Ramos and Yul Vazquez.

“Dear #Midnighters… It’s been such a joy to interact with you over the last 2.5 years. From your [love] as we shot the pilot, to our 1st Comiccon screening, to livetweets — you’ve been SO sweet, supportive & caring. THANK YOU. I’ll never forget it. See u Friday,” Fitz-Henley tweeted after the cancellation news broke.

Midnight, Texas debuted in July 2017 as a rare original summer show. After its first 10-episode season ended in September 2017, NBC waited until February to final order another 10-episode season. The second season did not debut until Oct. 26.

The second season only attracted 2.9 million total viewers and a 1.6 18-49 rating when live and DVR viewing is counted. The first season averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the key demographic.

Midnight, Texas was not the only show NBC cancelled Friday night. The peacock network also axed Marlon Wayans’ Marlon, which only averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating with live and DVR viewing counted.

Aside from Midnight, Texas, it was a sleepy night on television to kick off the last weekend before Christmas. In fact, the top-rated show of the night was ABC’s 15-year-old special I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown. The Peanuts special drew a 0.7 18-49 rating and 3.42 million viewers.

CBS aired A Home for the Holidays: 20th Anniversary, which drew 3.47 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the key demo. A new episode of The CW‘s Dynasty attracted just 680,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The most-watched show of the night was CBS’ repeat of Blue Bloods, which attracted 5.20 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating.

The Midnight, Texas series finale will air on Friday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is also available to stream on Hulu.

Photo credit: Lewis Jacobs/NBC