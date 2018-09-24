Megyn Kelly Weighs in on Brett Kavanaugh Accusations

Megyn Kelly was fired up on Monday morning as she and a panel of commentators discussed the allegations against Supreme Court hopeful Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh is now facing three accusations of sexual assault — the latest from a still unnamed woman represented by attorney Michael Avenatti. As Kavanaugh’s fitness for the Supreme Court comes into question, both sides have begun accusing the other of politicizing this issue.

Conservative voices — including that of the president — continue to say that the claims are opportunistic, while those on the left point to the statistical unlikelihood of a false sexual assault claim, and rally behind simple slogans such as “believe women.” Kelly, however, does not sign off on that strategy.

Monday morning’s episode of Megyn Kelly Today featured NBC’s Hallie Jackson, PBS’ Amy Holmes and Rolling Stone contributing editor Joe Levy. The group discussed the allegations against Kavanaugh, particularly the one from former classmate Deborah Ramirez. Ramirez told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during a drinking game at Yale University, putting his genitals in her face and forcing her touch him.

“Whether you believe these women or you don’t, it’s become completely political because it’s a Supreme Court confirmation hearing,” Kelly said to kick the conversation off. “It’s not like a regular #MeToo allegation, these have come up in the context of a Supreme Court confirmation proceeding.”

Members of Kelly’s panel argued that the FBI should be doing an independent investigation, though Kelly was not interested in that either.

“[The FBI is] not a super-secret special police force to investigate super-secret really bad things the nominee may have done,” she stated. “That’s why we have congressional investigators. The Republicans actually are investigating the Christine Blasey Ford allegations and the Democrats have refused to do so! They’re standing there in protest saying the FBI needs to do it, which doesn’t really help us.”

Kelly later called out the president’s tweets about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford —Kavanaugh’s first accuser — saying that they were “utterly diminishing of all victims of sexual assault.” For the most part, however, she seemed to believe, as many other conservative pundits do, that Ford, Ramirez and the third accuser are politicizing their memories.

“The #MeToo movement does not mean all women must be believed,” she claimed. “All women must get a fair hearing. They must be listened to with an open mind. But it also true, I believe, the vast majority of the women who come forward with these allegations are telling the truth because they have such skin in the game if they do this and it’s not true, but some lie, we’ve seen that. Let’s have an open fair hearing and let the people make up their minds after they hear her testify and him too. He too is entitled to due process.”