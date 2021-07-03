Meghan McCain Was Reportedly 'Miserable' From the Start at 'The View'

✖

Meghan McCain allegedly couldn't wait to be rid of her hosting duties on ABC's The View, according to sources close to the conservative co-host. The insider tells Page Six that McCain has been "miserable" since the beginning of her tenure and the last four years of arguments haven't lessened the toll the experience has had on her personal peace. “She’s been wanting to get out, especially since she now lives in the DC area with her family. She doesn’t want to come back to New York and be a part of that show. She’s been miserable since she started,” the source said.

McCain announced her exit on Thursday's episode, reportedly much to the dismay of her employers. “ABC begged for her to stay, [and] she said, ‘No — I’m done! I’m not staying anymore,'" the source said. Apparently, the network put up an incredible package to keep her around “even offered a contributor role on ABC News, which she turned down,” the insider said. “She’s just had enough. She doesn’t need it anymore — she really doesn’t need it.”

They continued, adding: “The number of people who exit the show, it’s a joke. It’s a game there. It’s under the news division and … they thrive off women fighting. Everyone leaves there with their hair on fire. It’s really vicious.” Another source close to McCain shared, "people have loved hurting her and being cruel to her the entire time she’s been there.”

McCain joined the daytime TV squad in 2017, and repeatedly made headlines for some of her heated debates at the roundtable. Though sources say the reshuffling of executives at the network, and the exits of ABC chiefs Barbara Fedida and James Goldston was the final straw for the outspoken writer. Despite reports that Meghan was pushed out, the sources also reveal that she chose to leave on her own. “[McCain] no longer had the climate of protection she had under [former ABC News president] James Goldston,” one insider said. “When he was there, there was this sense of retribution if you didn’t get along with Meghan. She would act out, yell at the audience, guests, and fight with her co-hosts [on-air], but there was never an ‘OK, you have to get along with your co-hosts.”

ABC responded to McCain's exit in a statement. “For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand. We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day.”