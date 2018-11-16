Meghan McCain Misses ‘The View’ Filming 2 Days in a Row

Meghan McCain will not be co-hosting ABC’s The View two days in a row, but she has a very important reason to call out of work.

McCain was noticeably missing from Thursday’s taping of the popular ABC morning talk show, and she is set to be absent again this Friday as she traveled to London earlier this week to accept a human rights award in place of her late father, Senator John McCain.

McCain made the announcement of her absence earlier this week, writing in a series of tweets on Wednesday that she would be attending the Sergei Magnitsky Human Rights Awards to accept the award for outstanding contribution to human rights law on behalf of her late father.

“I will be gone from @TheView tomorrow and Friday. I am going to London to speak @HouseofCommons and then to accept the Magnitsky award on behalf of my father and all who continue the fight against Putin’s tyrannous KGB dictatorship…,” she said.

The Magnitsky Award, according to The Organized Crime and Reporting Project, is given to individuals who have promoted “human rights and the fight against corruption.” John McCain was chosen to receive the award due to his advocacy for the Magnitsky Act, which put sanctions on Russia after Magnitsky, a lawyer working to counteract the nation’s human rights violations, died in jail.

“…while the Trump’s [sic] and their administration continue to be too ignorant or too unscrupulous to fight against Putin’s global expansion and murderous regime -I promise on behalf of my father to spend the rest of my life doing all that I can to help fight and speak out against it,” McCain said in a second tweet.

McCain accepted the award Thursday, calling the ceremony a “true honor.” In a post on Instagram, she also echoed her late father, writing “we must continue the fight against Putin’s tyrannous regime and keeping the Magnitsky sanctions upheld.”

“Today we’ve honoured the bravest and the most effective individuals who have made personal sacrifices and have shown themselves to be steadfast believers in the cause of justice,” William Browder, said at the ceremony. “It is truly uplifting to be in the presence of such outstanding people who believe in and act for the common good every day.”

McCain’s co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Beyhar, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman will be still present on the daytime talk show. New co-host Ana Navarro will resume her guest-hosting duties on Friday. McCain, who had previously been absent from The View following her father’s August death, is expected to resume co-hosting on Monday.