Meghan McCain Admits Comments Were 'Hurting' After Whoopi Goldberg's One-Word Remark on 'The View'

The View conservative co-host Meghan McCain is feeling the harshness of social media following her latest interaction with Whoopi Goldberg. McCain tells her Twitter followers that the comments aimed at her are "hurting me for the first time in a really, really long time." The outspoken member of the show is referring to the comments sparked by yet another viral moment between her and Goldberg, in which she received a short response after sharing her thoughts on Oprah Winfrey's recent interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"The American Experiment is the way to go and if we have two American women Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did, I'm all for it," McCain said. To which, the Color Purple star casually responded with obvious confusion, "okay." While McCain hinted that she wouldn't watch Markle's interview, she doubled down on her comments in another tweet. "My ancestors fought in the American revolution –– I have no interest in defending the monarchy," she wrote. She also shared another tweet advocating that Prince Andrew be forced to answer for his alleged sexual indiscretions. The prince was accused of having sex with a minor and was believed to have a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Twitter comments and chatter are hurting me today for the first time in a really, really long time. It's hard to reconcile that my daughter can read this stuff some day... All I can say is I do my best every single day and have the best of intentions in my heart. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 10, 2021

The co-host has certainly faced the brunt of mean comments and jokes on social media following the interaction. "You hurt people deliberately on that show with a side eye and a smirk like clockwork. Guest and coworkers, you do not care who it is or how they feel," one user tweeted at McCain. "You told Joy 'Yeah well they pay you to listen to me.' Why should your feelings matter?? You ain’t better than! Not one day." Someone else wrote, "you could work on increasing your emotional maturity and realize your opinion isn’t always necessary." McCain addressed the incident and accompanied comments saying, "Bums Me Out."