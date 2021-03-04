Meghan Markle Oprah Interview: Duchess Says Palace Helped 'Perpetuate Falsehoods' About Her and Prince Harry in New Promo

✖

Meghan Markle isn’t holding back about her feelings toward Buckingham Palace. In a new preview for Oprah Winfrey's primetime interview with Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, the Duchess of Sussex said the Palace has perpetuated "falsehoods" about herself and Harry.

Released Wednesday by CBS, the 30-second trailer found Winfrey asking Markle how she feels about the palace hearing her speak her truth in what will mark their first interview since stepping down as working members of the British royal family. Markle told Winfrey, "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us." She added that "if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean there's a lot that's been lost already."

CBS dropped the preview just a day after The Times published a report in which several royal aides claimed there had been a bullying complaint made against Markle during her time at Kensington Palace. According to the report, the complaint was made in October 2019 by Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time. The report alleged "members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears." Shortly after The Times published the piece, the Palace released a statement saying they are "clearly very concerned" about the allegations and would "look into the circumstances outlined in the article." Markle, meanwhile, has denied the allegations as a "calculated smear campaign" in a statement released via her spokesperson.

The interview also comes after Harry gave his first interview since traveling to America. Speaking with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Harry opened up about his decision to leave Britain and step away from his royal duties, blaming it in part on a "toxic" environment caused by British tabloids. In a separate preview released for their interview with Winfrey, Harry alluded to such an environment when telling Winfrey said he was concerned about "history repeating itself," a reference to the non-stop scrutiny his late mother, Princess Diana, dealt with.

The "wide-ranging" interview will air Sunday, March 7, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Billed as an "intimate conversation" between Winfrey and the couple, it will mark Harry and Markle's first interview since announcing in February that they are expecting their second child together. The interview is also set to air in the U.K., where it will be preceded by a speech from Queen Elizabeth.