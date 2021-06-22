Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Ratings Are In

✖

Mayim Bialik's Jeoaprdy! guest-hosting stint may have garnered rave reviews from fans of the long-running game show, but do the ratings match up? The former Big Bang Theory star stepped into the role, which was left vacant following the passing of Alex Trebek, on Monday, May 31, beginning what would be a two-week stint and marking just the second time a woman has hosted the show, and now her ratings are in, giving way to a major shock.

According to The Wrap, despite her popularity among fans, Bialik's two-week ratings fell short of anything spectacular. In fact, her 5.0 demo rating put her at the very bottom of the list of guest hosts, alongside Anderson Cooper's average 5.0 rating for his stint lasting from April 19 until April 30. They fall just behind Dr. Oz, whose controversial March 22 through April 2 guest-hosting stint earned a 5.1 average rating.

Before stepping onto the Jeopardy! stage, the actress told PopCulture that the offer to join the series in the temporary role was "unbelievable." She said Trebek, who hosted the show for decades before his November death following a battle with pancreatic cancer, was "a beloved personality" and "a beloved person on that stage." The Call Me Kat actress added that she approached the guest-hosting stint "with tremendous humility and respect" for Trebek. She further opened up about taking on the role during her hosting debut.

"It is an incredible honor to guest host Jeopardy!" Bialik told viewers. "I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a Ph.D. in neuroscience. I so appreciate that Jeopardy! is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

The current season of Jeopardy! has seen a star-studded roster of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and former Jeopardy! contestants Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen. The game show announced the final roster of Season 37 guest hosts in April, with LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, David Faber, and Joe Buck each set to take the Jeopardy! stage. Speaking on The Wall Street Journal's podcast The Journal in May, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards said a permanent host will be made before filming begins on Season 38 over the summer.