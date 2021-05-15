Anderson Cooper's 'Jeopardy!' Ratings Are In

✖

Anderson Cooper's run as guest Jeopardy! host has ended, and now the CNN anchor's ratings are out. According to The Wrap, Cooper's week ended with a 5.1 rating, the lowest for any guest host so far. To make matters worse, Cooper's hosting run (April 19-30) had to follow Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' stint, which pulled in a 5.6 for week 1 and a 5.5 for week 2.

Notably, Cooper's ratings were even lower than what controversial gust host Dr. Oz snagged. The TV doctor had a 5.1 average for his run, which The Wrap notes Cooper could still top if his second week went better. To date, Ken Jennings remains the Jeopardy! guest host with the best ratings, pulling in a 6.2 his first week and then a 5.9 the second week. Jennings is also a Jeopardy! grand champion, as well as a consulting producer for the iconic quiz show.

(Photo: Sony Pictures Television)

On Friday, 60 Minutes correspondent and former CBS News journalist Bill Whitaker wrapped his run as the show's guest host. His final ratings are not yet in. Next, fan-favorite Jeopardy! contestant Buzzy Cohen will step in. Cohen will handle the Tournament of Champions, which runs from May 17 until May 28.

On May 31, former Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik will begin her run hosting the show, which will last until June 11. Bialik previously spoke exclusively with Pop Culture about her time hosting, saying that it was an "unbelievable" experience. "It's something I did with tremendous humility and respect for him and just, I mean, I had an unbelievable time," she said.

Speaking about the legacy of late host Alex Trebek, Bialik noted that he was "a beloved personality" and "a beloved person on that stage." After Bialik's sun of shows ends, Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will take over, followed by Dr. Sanjay Gupta and George Stephanopoulos. The final four guest host for the season will be Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber, and Joe Buck.