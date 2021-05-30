'Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Hypes up Her Hosting Stint

✖

Mayim Bialik is gearing up to be the next guest host of Jeopardy!. In advance of her time on the quiz show program, the Big Bang Theory alum took to Instagram to hype up her guest-hosting stint. Based on what the actor had to say, she couldn't be more excited to host Jeopardy!.

On Saturday, Bialik told her followers on Instagram that she would be hosting Jeopardy! soon. Her stint as the guest host begins on Monday and will last for two weeks. Not only did she post a reminder about her time on the show, but she also posted a photo of herself on the set of Jeopardy!. In her caption for the photo, she wrote, "Still can’t believe this is happening!!! It’s all so surreal!!! And the first episode is happening on Monday! Tune in!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim)

Jeopardy! will return to form on Monday following a two-week break for the Tournament of Champions. Over the course of two weeks, former Jeopardy! champions gathered in the hopes of becoming the winner of the annual tournament. The Tournament of Champions was hosted by Buzzy Cohen, who formerly won the competition. Ahead of the grand finale of the tournament, Jeopardy! posted an interview featuring Cohen and the three finalists. During the interview, the former champion explained why he felt so honored to be a part of the tournament.

“It’s such a special community of people,” he said, per Outsider. “I’m just honored to be a part of it. And I’m honored to be part of this part of all of your stories because you’re all fantastic players.” The Tournament of Champions paid tribute to the late Alex Trebek, who traditionally hosted the event, and Brayden Smith, a five-time champion who passed away before he could take part in the competition. Of course, during the tournament, Cohen did honor Smith by sharing a special message on the program.

"You've now met all 15 of the player who qualified for the Tournament of Champions — well, almost all," the guest host said. "Brayden Smith, the incredible young man who won five shows and $115,000 in January, passed away earlier this year. Brayden's family has established a fund in his name, and Jeopardy! will be donating to that fund. We want to express our best wishes and condolences to his family."