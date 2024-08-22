Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Still Have Bad Blood Nearly 1 Year After Her 'Jeopardy!' Firing

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are not on good terms. Nearly one year after Bialik was fired from Jeopardy!, a new report indicates that there is still bad blood between the two, and a source close to the situation tells Closer that Jennings wants to "put the pettiness" between him and Bialik "behind them."

"Ken's softened his opinion of Mayim Bialik now that his persistence to nail the Jeopardy! job has paid off and wants to be friends," said the source. "He thinks he was the best candidate then and still thinks so but doesn't like knowing he was a bit of a jerk, and he'd like to make it up to Mayim. He wants to be the nice guy."

However, the insider also said that Bialik "hasn't forgiven and she certainly hasn't forgotten," adding, "She's not buying the act and wants nothing more than for Ken to scram and to be left alone. She wanted to be the host so badly – the solo host, that is – but Ken got it, and she was forced off the show. She's over it now."

(Photo: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings - Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In late 2023, it was announced that Bialik would no longer serve as a host of Jeopardy!, and that Jennings would handle hosting duties alone. "As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote in a social media post.

"Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family," she added. "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

In response, Jennings said, "I was surprised. I love working with Mayim, but I can't speak to her decision-making here," he adds. "But [when it comes to] Jeopardy!, I am just a fan of the show and I am always delighted to host it when called upon because I love doing it."