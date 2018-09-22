‘Mayans M.C.’ Teases New Threats and Obstacles in Episode 4 Preview

Tensions are reaching a dangerous level on the upcoming fourth episode of Mayans M.C., as the line between good and bad guys continues to blur.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode titled “Murciélago/Zotz,” pressure from DEA Agent Kevin Jimenez (Maurice Compte) continues as the feds want intel on the Galindo cartel sooner rather than later.

“EZ (JD Pardo) hasn’t called,” another agent tells EZ’s father, Felipe.

“You’ll get the next bag of intel end of the week,” he responds.

The action then sees Devante (Tony Plana) and Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) arriving at an unspecified location, as a woman speaks off-screen before coming into view.

“First the good guys, now bad guys,” she says as images of the Mayans riding on the street and parking the motorcycles appear.

“So hard to tell these days,” Bishop (Michael Irby) tells the woman, as scenes of the Mayans engaged in a fight scene.

Then Kevin appears in view to deliver another message for Felipe.

“You have to push him in the right direction,” Kevin says to Felipe about his son.

“EZ can make up his own mind,” Felipe said, as images of EZ cruising down a road, and a glimpse of Emily (Sarah Bolger) — who still reels from her son’s kidnapping — appears in view.

The Mayans are then seen all approaching a house, with guns in their hands.

“How do you want to do this?” One of them asks, thinking of ways to go ito the house.

“Maybe we should ring the doorbell,” EZ says, before the action shows a shotgun shot coming from inside the house a knocking EZ on the ground.

“Doorbell was a bad idea,” he says as he recovers.

Fans will remember that Kevin paid a visit to Felipe at the end of the episode, warning him that EZ needed to start delivering intel on the cartel, as that is the only reason he got early release from prison after killing a crooked police officer.

EZ has been busy, however, playing both sides as he consoles his ex-girlfriend Emily as she suffers through her and Miguel’s son’s kidnapping, knowing that Adelita (Carla Baratta) and her group are keeping the baby.

From the glimpses of the new episode, it seems as though fans will be meeting some new characters during episode four, though we’ll have to wait and see how they will fit in to the storylines.

Watch as the drama unfolds when episode four of Mayans M.C. airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.