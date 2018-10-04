‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Michael Irby Teases ‘Exciting’ Return to CBS’ ‘SEAL Team’

Mayans M.C. star Michael Irby is currently riding down the streets of Santo Padre as the president of the outlaw motorcycle club, but he will be stepping to the other side of the law on CBS.

Irby is set to reprise his role as Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Adam Siever on CBS military drama SEAL Team‘s second season, opening up to PopCulture.com exclusively about his exciting new storyline.

“I’m doing a nice little arc here and recurring in the second season,” Irby told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Sept. 27 of his role on the series. “I’ll be in the first five episodes.”

SEAL Team fans will remember Adam as a Navy SEAL trainer who has trained everyone from Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) to Clay Spenser (Max Theriot).

While his first appearances during season 1 had him in a more supervisory role, Irby teased Adam will be back in the action for his season 2 arc.

“We get to see Adam Siever get back into the mix a little bit,” Irby said. “Last year I was strictly chained to Clay, there to work himself into the Green Team… but this year we’re going to be able to see Adam Siever jump back out into the field, and be an operator again, which is exciting for me.”

“I hadn’t put on that hat in a long time, but to just go up there and get suited and booted up and get thrown out there with all the boys… I can’t tell you too much but Adam Siever’s coming in hot. He’s coming in hot and he’s going out hot. It’s going to be good,” Irby added.

Stepping into the shoes of this Navy SEAL character brings Irby back to his roots, as he was first prominently known for his role on CBS drama The Unit — where he played Sergeant First Class Charles Grey from 2006 to 2009.

“When the opportunity came up to be on SEAL Team, I jumped all over it, and that’s been great,” Irby said. “To be able to represent these guys in the community, it’s always great.”

Despite playing an outlaw on Mayans M.C. and a military officer on SEAL, Irby finds similarities in both of his roles.

“Bishop has his crew and his boys, and over here on SEAL Team, I’ve got my crew, I’ve got my boys, and it’s all about brotherhood,” Irby reflected. “It’s all about survival and getting everybody out of the dirt, and out of the mix so everybody can get home to their family. They’re totally different characters, but their hearts beat in the same way. But, again, they’re totally different people and they’re fighting on different sides of the line.”

Excited to see the return of Adam Silver? SEAL Team returns for its second season Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.