‘Mayans MC’ Star Emilio Rivera Posts ‘Rollout’ Video With Kurt Sutter From ATX Festival

Emilio Rivera posted a series of clips from the Mayans MC presentation at the ATX Television Festival on Instagram.

Mayans MC, a spin-off of the hit series Sons of Anarchy, is expected to premiere this fall. The cast and creators of the upcoming show gathered at the ATX Festival in Austin, Texas earlier this month for panels, promos and more. The festival’s official Instagram account put together a video showing clips from the presentation, which Rivera later re-posted.

“When #ATXTVs7 collided with #ROTRally2018, we saw the perfect opportunity to present the new FX series, MAYANS M.C., a spinoff of the SONS OF ANARCHY mythology,” read the ATX Festival’s post.

“Creator @sutterink and actor @jdpardo led several @mayansfx cast members through the biker parade down Congress Ave before heading to @ParamountAustin to present a screening of the first 13 minutes of the show ahead of its September premiere on @fxnetworks.”

Rivera re-posted the clip on his own Instagram, thanking the festival for giving them a platform to show off all of their hard work. He tagged co-workers and co-stars in the post, which has over 29,000 likes.

Mayans MC tells another story in the same fictitious universe as Sons of Anarchy. It promises to be not quite a sequel but not unrelated either. It comes from the same creator as Sons of Anarchy as well — Kurt Sutter.

At the festival, Sutter explained that, while Mayans MC was built on the same foundation as his last hit show, it does not lean too heavily on the star power it created. He assured fans that the new show had an all new cast and a new band of characters for them to know and love.

“We want to acknowledge where we came from, and those fans, and balance that with a show that’s original and different and doesn’t feel like the Latino version of Sons of Anarchy,” Sutter said in a panel, according to TV Guide.

“It’s my job to creatively handle that balance and then Mayans can just become what it’s supposed to become,” Sutter continued, reports TV Guide. “Sons will always be there, but [Mayans MC] will no longer be the show that came from Sons of Anarchy; it will be its own thing.”

Rivera is one of the few stars returning from the original series, and he said the prospect of starting over excites him.

“As much as I love my Sons of Anarchy brothers, the short time I’ve been with my Mayans brothers, I’m having the time of my life,” Rivera said at the panel. “One thing Kurt told me was on Sons, he hired actors to play bada—, and here he played bada— to be bikers.”