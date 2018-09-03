‘Mayans M.C.’: What You Need to Know Before the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff Premiere

Mayans M.C. is only one day away from its premiere date, and there is a lot that Sons of Anarchy fans should know about the spinoff.

Kurt Sutter, the creator of both shows, took the stage at the ATX Television Festival in June and gave fans some insight into what they can expect, as reported by THR.

While sitting among other producers of the show, as well as the main cast, Sutter opened up about Mayans M.C. and how it is not just “Latino Sons of Anarchy.”

Scroll down to read more about the new series and what you should know before it debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Post-Jax Teller

One thing that is clear, Mayans M.C. does not take place in an overlapping timeline with Sons of Anarchy. Rather, it is set in a post-Jax Teller world.

“We talk a little bit about the ramifications of that final day for Jax,” Sutter said. “It sort of changed the fabric of Northern California and trickled down South.”

The Anarchy Connection

It has been revealed that Emilio Rivera will reprise his Sons of Anarchy role as Mayans leader Marcus Álvarez.

However, Sutter indicated that he may be the only original series star to make an appearance.

“My job in this series, if we’re blessed enough to continue, is to transition from the mythology [of Sons] and honor that, because we want to acknowledge where we came from and those fans, and then balance that with having a show that is original and different and doesn’t feel like the Latino version of Sons of Anarchy,” he explained.

Politics?

Sutter has put to rest any concern that Mayans M.C. would be a “political” series by saying, “It’s not a political show. I do not write political shows. I should not write political shows.”

“But the same way Sons was a fictitious club and family in a real world, the real world always impacted that show,” he continued. “The whole storyline with the white supremacist was based on the 45 percent uptick in white supremacy groups when Obama was in office.”

“So, this is not a show that will deal head-on with those issues but it is a show that takes place on the border, and it’s a politically charged, emotionally charged part of the world, and that will bleed into the storyline or else it won’t be authentic,” Sutter added.

Perfect Casting

The cast of the new series is perfectly suited for the job, as Sutter wanted to be as authentic as possible.

“The thing I love about this cast is they have more jail time than screen time,” he joked, with Rivera adding, “He hired actors to play bada—es on Sons, but he hired bada—es to play bikers [on Mayans].”

Sutter also addressed the idea of “a white guy from Jersey…writing solely about Latino culture,” and how he was aware that “should not happen.” He went on to explain that his “goal is really just to get the white guy out of the room as quickly as possible.”

Mayans Could Have Already Been on the Air

After Sons of Anarchy ended, Sutter wanted to change things up creatively, so he opted to do something a little bit out of his wheelhouse.

“I knew I didn’t just want to jump right into the same thing albeit in a different culture. I was sort of burned out a little bit so I needed to do something else and something different and I thought a medieval drama would be good. That worked out well,” Sutter joked, in reference to the one-season of The Bastard Executioner that aired on FX.

“But it definitely cleansed my palate. … We creatively knew we wanted to put a couple years between the potential series so when I came back from Wales or wherever the f— I was, that’s when the process began,” he revealed, suggesting that had he skipped The Bastard Executioner then Mayans may have already been launched and airing today.

Official Trailer

Once you're in, there's no out.

One thing fan definitely need to see before the Mayans M.C. premiere is the official season one trailer.

Featuring quite a bit of action and drama — plus footage of how the cast looks — this is exactly what Sons of Anarchy watchers need to check out to get hyped for the new series.

“Bad A— Gang” or “Motorcycle Club”

In a recently released clip from the show, fans got a good glimpse of series star JD Pardo.

Pardo plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospective member of the Mayans crew who only recently got out of prison but was once a “golden boy” with a good life.

“Ride with the Mayans”

You want this life, you do whatever it takes.

In addition to the official trailer and a few clips, producers have also released a quick teaser that lets fans see more of what the show has to offer.

The above teaser in particular does a fantastic job of emphasizing the humor that will be used to lighten what is certain to be a series filled with tension and bullet shells.

“Ride above the law”

Ride above the law.

In another recent Mayans M.C. teaser, the crew can be seen riding along the top of a wall, presumably on the Mexican/American border.

The crew roars down in uniform style, as the screen flashes to reveal the series will debut this fall on FX. Fans now know that debut date is Sept. 4.